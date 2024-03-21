Astrologer Zenaida Seva dies

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Seva was a mainstay on ABS-CBN's morning show 'Umagang Kay Ganda' to share the astrological forecast for the day

MANILA, Philippines – Renowned astrologer Zenaida Seva has died, as confirmed on Instagram by her friend, writer Jessica Zafra, on Thursday, March 21.

“Zenaida was my wise friend and movie buddy in the ’90s and early ’00s,” Zafra wrote. “We would watch the last full show then have a meal to discuss it. She was a true eccentric and never apologized for it.”

“She said there are many charlatans out there, and a true astrologer only need your exact birth details (day, time, place), pencil and paper, and an ephemeris (a book with tables of astronomical objects, positions, and trajectories) to tell you the story of your life.”

Seva was a mainstay on ABS-CBN’s morning show Umagang Kay Ganda, sharing the astrological forecast for each day. She would also guest on the network’s evening news show TV Patrol at the start of each year to share her predictions for the months ahead.

She was known for her quote, “Hindi hawak ng bituin ang ating kapalaran. Gabay lamang sila. Mayroon tayong free will; gamitin natin ito (The stars don’t hold our fate; they are merely guides. We have free will; we should use it).”

According to Zafra’s post, Seva’s wake and urn viewing will be at Chapel C in the Mortuary Chapels of Christ the King Parish on Greenmeadows Avenue, Quezon City. The viewing begins Friday, March 22 at 12 pm and ends on Sunday, March 24 at 10:30 pm. – Rappler.com