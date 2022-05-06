[PODCAST] Astrology Eme with Cesd: The astrology of Philippine election day 2022

In this episode, resident astro girl Cesd reads the charts for the Philippines' May 9 election day

As the high stakes 2022 elections nears and anxiety levels soar, some look for predictions or informed guesses as to what the results may be.

While astrology is not an exact science and it cannot predict or dictate events, there is much to unpack and learn from the patterns and cycles of the stars.

In this episode, resident astro girl Cesd reads the charts for the Philippines’ May 9 election day. What’s the astrological back stories of past elections? What patterns can we infer?

Listen to the episode on Rappler’s podcast platforms – Spotify, Apple, or wherever else you get your podcasts. – Rappler.com