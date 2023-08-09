‘We broke up now’: Andrea Brillantes fills in BLACKPINK’s Rosé on split with Ricci Rivero

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

MANILA, Philippines – No less than BLACKPINK’s Rosé got the memo about actress Andrea Brillantes’ breakup with athlete Ricci Rivero.

The K-pop star went live on Instagram on Tuesday, August 8 to celebrate the group’s 7th debut anniversary when Andrea shared her most memorable moment as a BLINK alongside other fans of the group.

Through a series of Instagram Live comments, the Drag You & Me star rehashed her promposal for ex-beau Ricci during BLACKPINK’s Philippine stop for their BORN PINK world tour.

It can be recalled that during the March 26 show, Andrea prepared a banner to ask then-boyfriend Ricci to go to the Star Magic Prom 2023 with her. Said banner was read by BLACKPINK members Rosé and Jennie, with the former saying: “Please go to prom with that girl.”

The Filipina actress wrote on Rosé’s Instagram Live: “My favorite memory was when you noticed me for my promposal.”

Rosé replied, “Oh is that you? I think that was somewhere in Southeast Asia.”

“We had never done that before,” she added.

To the idol’s surprise, Andrea wrote another comment, sharing that she and Ricci have broken up, prompting an unexpected, yet amusing end to their exchange.

“No! I’ll pretend I didn’t see that,” Rosé said.

The highly talked-about split has been confirmed by both parties when Andrea appeared on a YouTube interview with Vice Ganda as well as when Ricci addressed cheating allegations to Boy Abunda.

The actress countered through radio personality Jhai Ho that Andrea had omitted key details about the encounter that led to their breakup.

Following another iconic interaction with BLACKPINK, the 20-year-old actress is all smiles as she posted an Instagram story shortly after expressing her delight.

“Super saya ko nagpalibre ako sa taping (I was so happy, I treated people to food during taping),” she wrote.

Andrea is best known for her roles in teleseryes such as Annaliza and Kadenang Ginto. She is set to star in Dreamscape’s new series Senior High under ABS-CBN. – with additional reports from Mika Geronimo/Rappler.com

Mika Geronimo is a Rappler intern.