BTS members RM, Jin recover from COVID-19

BTS' agency says all members will now return to their daily activities

MANILA, Philippines – BTS’ agency, BIGHIT Music, announced that members RM and Jin have both made a full recovery from COVID-19.

In a statement released on Weverse Platform, BIGHIT also said that both artists have ended their mandatory quarantines as of noon Tuesday, January 4.

RM and Jin tested positive for COVID-19 on December 25, a day after co-member SUGA also tested positive for the virus, and had been receiving treatment from their homes for the past 10 days. SUGA had been deemed recovered and cleared from his quarantine on Monday, January 3.

“Neither any member exhibited any particular symptoms during [their] quarantine. Jin had a slight fever when he first began treatment at home but has since made a full recovery,” BIGHIT shared.

The agency added that all members will now return to their daily activities.

BIGHIT Music then thanked the fans who have sent their well wishes for the entire group. “We will continue to place the health of the artists as our top priority and vigilantly follow healthcare guidelines.”

The BTS members tested positive after returning from a series of activities in the US. The K-pop group is currently on a break over the holidays – their first time off since 2019. – Rappler.com