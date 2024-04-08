Drag queen Taylor Sheesh ‘traumatized’ after getting assaulted during Pangasinan gig 

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

The mayor of Bayambang, Pangasinan says the perpetrator is already under police custody

MANILA, Philippines – Filipino drag queen Taylor Sheesh, whose real name is Mac Coronel, was assaulted by a concert attendee in Bayambang, Pangasinan on Saturday, April 6.

“This is traumatic. Literally, I’m shaking [right now],” the Taylor Swift impersonator said in light of the incident.

While they didn’t disclose additional details, other members of the audience already shared clips of the assault. A photo circulating online showed a member of the audience deliberately sticking out their hand to hit the drag queen in the neck during their performance.

Following the incident, Mayor Nina Jose-Quiambao released a statement on Facebook to condemn the assault and apologize to the drag queen. “I will not tolerate homophobia and physical abuse in my town. I am sorry to Taylor Sheesh that someone assaulted her during her performance,” she wrote.

The politician also assured the public that the perpetrator is already under police custody and that the authorities will deal with the incident accordingly.

In a separate Facebook Live, she also expressed her apology to those who have been offended by the incident, especially the LGBTQ+ community, reiterating that their town is “very inclusive” and “very progressive.” She added that she’s “very upset” by the incident and she will personally make sure that justice will be served.

Taylor Sheesh gained fame for their impersonation of popstar Taylor Swift, having wowed both local and international Swifties through her own Errors tour. – Rappler.com