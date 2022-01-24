Fashion designer Thierry Mugler dies

The late designer created iconic looks for fashion A-listers Kim Kardashian, Bella Hadid, and more

MANILA, Philippines – French fashion designer Manfred Thierry Mugler died on Sunday, January 23. He was 73.

Mugler’s death was confirmed through a post on his social media accounts on Monday, January 24. The cause of his death was not disclosed.

“We are devastated to announce the passing of Mr. Manfred Thierry Mugler on Sunday, January 23rd, 2022. May his soul Rest in Peace,” the caption was written in English and French.

Casey Cadwallader, the current creative director of the Mugler fashion line, also paid tribute to the late designer in an Instagram post. “You changed our perception of beauty, of confidence, of representation, and self-empowerment. Your legacy is something I carry with me in everything I do,” he said.

Mugler became an internationally renowned designer in the 1980s and 1990s for his eccentric style and sculptural use of tailoring. Among his iconic looks are Demi Moore’s black dress in the 1993 film Indecent Proposal and Kim Kardashian’s “wet look” dress in the 2019 MET Gala. His clientele also included Naomi Campbell, Lady Gaga, Beyoncé Nicole Kidman, Diana Ross, Bella Hadid, and Miley Cyrus.

The late fashion designer also released various perfumes throughout his career, as well as started a cosmetics line. In 1998, he published his book Thierry Mugler: Fashion Fetish Fantasy. – Rappler.com