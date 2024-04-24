Former senator Rene Saguisag dies at 84

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

PUBLIC SERVANT. Former Senator Rene Saguisag attends a UAAP game with his son Rebo and daughter-in-law Jackie at the Mall of Asia Arena in November 2023.

(1st UPDATE) Saguisag's family says Rene's spirit 'will continue to inspire us to strive for a more just world'

MANILA, Philippines – Former senator Rene Saguisag has died, his son, University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) executive director and lawyer Rebo Saguisag, posted on his Facebook account on Wednesday, April 24.

“It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of our dear Papa and Lolo,” the post from the family of Rene Saguisag reads.

“As we mourn his loss, we take solace in the enduring impact of his legacy. Rene Saguisag was a dedicated public servant, and his tireless endeavors as a human rights advocate, senator and writer stand as a testament to his unwavering commitment to justice, truth, and democracy,” the family added.

Saguisag, a human rights lawyer, served as presidential spokesperson of Cory Aquino prior to running in the 1987 senatorial elections. He was one of the prominent lawyers of the Movement of Attorneys from Brotherhood, Integrity and Nationalism or MABINI, which provided free legal aid to human rights victims.

Even though he would likely have been reelected in 1992, he chose to serve for only one term.

Saguisag was one of 12 senators who voted against the proposed Philippines-US military bases treaty in 1991, which ended American military presence in the Philippines.

“For him expertise in law was a means to serve the poor and disenfranchised, and he provided free legal aid to those in need. We are grateful that, in his final months, he was able to spend time with relatives, friends, and countless supporters. He passed away knowing that he was much loved and respected,” the Saguisag family said.

Although they were both graduates of San Beda College of Law, Saguisag was critical of former President Rodrigo Duterte.

“I think he has to go back and reexamine what we try to teach in San Beda dahil ‘yun nga, fellow Bedan ko siya (because he is my fellow Bedan). Doon tinuturo sa amin (We were taught there) – lo cortes no quita lo valiente; courtesy does not detract from valor,” Saguisag told reporters in June 2017, a year after the foul-mouthed leader was swept into office, after showing support for then-detained Senator Leila de Lima in a hearing.

Saguisag was particularly critical of Durtete’s drug war.

“If you’re going to ask me about the plusses, maybe give me another year because the human rights violations – it’s terrible. The way he’s conducting his private population reduction program is unacceptable to the human rights community,” Saguisag said in a mix of Filipino and English.

One of the last public engagements of Saguisag was when he was honored by the Bantayog ng mga Bayani Foundation as one of 13 Haligi ng Bantayog or Pillars of the Bantayog, on April 9, Araw ng Kagitingan.

Saguisag served as Bantayog foundation trustee from 1998 to 2000. The nonprofit honors martyrs and heroes who fought the Marcos dictatorship.

In November 2023, he attended a UAAP game in a wheelchair in the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City, with some netizens calling him a “true patriot.”

“One of our best and most distinguished senators. The kind of public servant we are missing these days,” netizen Ester Cuervo Dugay had commented on the Facebook post of Rebo. “We thank you for your exemplary performance as a public servant.”

Saguisag defended many political detainees in his long career as a lawyer. He was also a prolific columnist, often sharing wise opinion on various current affairs and sports developments.

He and his wife, Dulce, and two others were seriously injured when a truck rammed their van on November 7, 2007 in Makati City. His wife died on the way to the hospital, and he was only told about his wife’s passing days later.

“We request that our family be granted a few moments of privacy as we grieve. We will soon announce details of the service honoring his life, and we look forward to the opportunity to gather and pay tribute to a life lived with integrity and purpose. Papa/Lolo has passed on, but his spirit will continue to inspire us to strive for a more just world,” the family said. – Rappler.com