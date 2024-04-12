Korean singer Park Bo-ram dies at 30

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

She was known for singing 'Hyehwadong (or Sangmundong)' from the 'Reply 1988' OST

MANILA, Philippines – South Korean singer Park Bo-ram died aged 30, her agency XANADU Entertainment confirmed on Friday, April 12.

XANADU Entertainment said the singer died on the evening of Thursday, April 11, and that her cause of death is “currently being investigated by the police.”

“We offer our deepest condolences to Park Bo-ram’s friends and family during this painful time. May she rest in peace,” XANADU added.

Park was known for singing “Hyehwadong (or Sangmundong),” a popular song off the official soundtrack of hit K-drama Reply 1988. She debuted in 2014 with her hit single “Beautiful,” after appearing on Mnet’s audition show Superstar K2 in 2010.

Park was said to be preparing for her latest comeback, 10 years after her debut. – Rappler.com