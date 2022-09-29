Celebrities
Rapper Coolio, known for ‘Gangsta’s Paradise,’ dies in Los Angeles at 59

Reuters
Coolio's Instagram

Coolio's manager Jarez Posey confirms the news

The rapper Coolio has died, NBC Los Angeles reported Wednesday, September 28, citing his manager, Jarez Posey.

The artist, whose real name is Artis Leon Ivey Jr., may have died of a heart attack, although an official cause of death has not yet been released, the television station reported, citing Posey.

Coolio was best known for his Grammy Award-winning song “Gangsta’s Paradise”. The celebrity gossip website TMZ reported that the rapper died in Los Angeles.– Rappler.com 

