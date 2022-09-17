Go Won-hee to wed non-celebrity boyfriend

The 'Revolutionary Sisters' actress is tying the knot this October!

MANILA, Philippines – South Korean actress Go Won-hee is tying the knot with her non-celebrity boyfriend next month.

On Friday, September 16, Won-hee’s agency Management KOO announced that the Revolutionary Sisters star is getting married in October. The wedding will be a “quiet ceremony” with a minimum number of people. According to a Soompi report, Won-hee’s soon-to-be-husband is the chairman of a diet supplements company.

Won-hee made her acting debut in 2010 with a commercial and various Korean films and series, like Welcome to Waikiki, Flower Crew: Joseon Marriage Agency, and Strongest Deliveryman, where she bagged the Best New Actress Award at 2017’s Korea Drama Awards. – Rappler.com