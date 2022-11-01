‘Heartstopper’ star Kit Connor ‘forced’ to come out as bisexual by fans

'Congrats for forcing an 18-year-old to out himself,' the actor, who plays Nick Nelson on the show, writes on Twitter

MANILA, Philippines – Heartstopper actor Kit Connor claimed that he was forced to come out as bisexual after some online users accused the actor of “queerbaiting.”

On Tuesday, November 1, the 18-year-old actor took to Twitter to announce that he was bisexual after a month of inactivity on social media.

“Back for a minute. I’m bi. Congrats for forcing an 18-year-old to out himself. I think some of you missed the point of the show. Bye,” Connor wrote, expressing his disappointment at having to reveal his sexuality, which he wanted to keep private, in order to combat online rumors.

The actor recently received online scrutiny after photos emerged of him holding hands with Maia Reficco, a co-star in the upcoming film adaptation of A Cuban Girl’s Guide to Tea and Tomorrow. This caused some online users to assume that the actor was straight, and accused him of “queerbaiting” or pretending to be queer.

The discussion surrounding Connor’s sexuality is especially impactful for the actor, as he plays a queer character, Nick Nelson, in the LGBTQ+ teen drama Heartstopper. After the post was out, fans of the show as well as its creator, Alice Oseman, shared their support for Connor.

“I truly don’t understand how people can watch Heartstopper and then gleefully spend their time speculating about sexualities and judging based on stereotypes,” Oseman wrote in a reply to Connor’s tweet.

Fans also criticized the treatment of bisexuality in relation to Connor’s experience, and stressed that fans of the show are never entitled to know personal information about the cast.

heartstopper was the first thing to make me feel safe and accepted as a bisexual person, and seeing that hstwt bullied kit connor into coming out is absolutely gut wrenching. that’s the one thing that nick nelson was afraid of, and you’ve done it to the person who imbodied him. — bee 🍂 // kit connor defender 🤨 (@darcystrumpet) October 31, 2022

accusing kit connor of queerbaiting people just bc he was seen w someone of the opposite sex is proof that you guys don’t consider bisexual people “queer enough” unless they’re dating the same sex — kaelyn (@EDDIEBEGlNS) October 31, 2022

Heartstopper is a popular Netflix coming-of-age drama based on the webcomic and graphic novel of the same name by Oseman. The show revolves around a gay schoolboy named Charlie Spring (Joe Locke), who develops romantic feelings for his fellow classmate and seatmate, Nick. The show has been well-received for its LGBTQ+ representation, and has begun filming its second season.

Kit Connor is an English actor known for his work in films such as Get Santa and Rocketman, as well as in shows such as His Dark Materials. His portrayal of Nick Nelson in Heartstopper has nominated him for Best TV Performance in the Dorian Awards, as well as Rising Star in the National Television Awards. – with reports from Manolo Soliven/Rappler.com

Manolo Soliven is a Rappler intern.