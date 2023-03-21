Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin to take legal action against divorce, gambling rumors

MANILA, Philippines – South Korean celebrity couple Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin are taking strong legal measures against malicious rumors about their marriage.

According to a Soompi report on Sunday, March 20, the couple’s respective agencies refuted rumors that the two had gotten divorced.

The rumors started after a YouTube video posted on March 15 claimed that the two got a divorce by mutual agreement because Hyun Bin had gambled illegally overseas and that Son Ye-jin had suffered a financial loss due to it.

VAST Entertainment, Hyun Bin’s agency, refuted the rumors and called it groundless. “It is fake news. We are constantly monitoring the rumors. We plan to take legal action after an internal review,” they said, as translated by Soompi.

MSteam Entertainment, Son Ye-jin’s agency, echoed the sentiment, adding that they have already requested for YouTube to delete the video. “We will take strong measures, and we also plan to take legal action in relation to the content [of the video],” they added.

Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin first worked together on the thriller film The Negotiation, and later on reunited in the award-winning drama Crash Landing on You.

The pair confirmed their relationship on January 1, 2021. They announced their engagement in February 2022, and got married over a month later. They welcomed their first child in November 2022. – Rappler.com