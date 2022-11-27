Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin welcome 1st child 

MANILA, Philippines – South Korean celebrity couple Hyun Bin and Son ye-jin welcomed the birth of their baby boy.

Son’s agency MSTeam Entertainment confirmed the news on Sunday, November 27.

“Son Ye-jin gave birth to a son today,” the label said, according to a Soompi report. “Both the mother and child are in good health.”

The 40-year-old actress first confirmed she was pregnant in an Instagram post in June. “A new life has come to us,” she wrote then.

The pair confirmed their relationship on January 1, 2021. They announced their engagement in February 2022, and got married over a month later.

Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin first worked together on the thriller film The Negotiation, and later on reunited in the award-winning drama Crash Landing on You. – Rappler.com