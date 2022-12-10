IN PHOTOS: Jiyeon, Hwang Jae-gyun stun in new wedding photos

MANILA, Philippines – Kilig, much? T-ara’s Jiyeon and baseball player Hwang Jae-gyun are getting married in a private wedding ceremony on Saturday, December 10!

Jiyeon and Hwang Jae-gyun are set to tie the knot at the Shilla Hotel in Seoul. According to Soompi, singer-songwriter Lee Ji-eun, known by her stage name IU, will be singing the celebratory song.

On her Instagram, Jiyeon shared stunning photos of herself with her groom-to-be, sitting in a colorful, dream-like flower garden. The K-pop singer stuns in a light blue gown with a ruffled skirt.

More photos show the couple’s playful side, like one photo showing Jae Gyun squishing Jiyeon’s cheeks. Some pictures also show the couple posing in matching sunglasses.

Jiyeon also shines in a blue and white wedding hanbok, with her hair tied up in an elegant knot secured with a gorgeous floral headpiece.

The couple met via an acquaintance in 2021. Jiyeon announced their engagement on February 10 via a handwritten letter to her fans posted on Instagram.

“I will live happily and beautifully with my dependable boyfriend, who has always given me his shoulder to lean on and took firm hold of me when I was feeling unstable,” she wrote.

Jiyeon, 29, is a South Korean singer and actress known as one of the members of girl group T-ara. Hwang Jae-gyun, 35, is a South Korean professional baseball player and member of the team KT Wiz of the KBO League, the highest baseball league in Korea. – with reports from Andrea Ebdane/Rappler.com

Andrea Ebdane is a Rappler intern.