Road to forever: Local celebrity couples who renewed their wedding vows

No one does relationships quite like Filipino celebrities. From surprise reveals and not-so-shocking confirmations to messy splits and on-and-off romances, the drama in the celebrities’ love department has always put avid fans and even casual watchers on their toes.

But while the showbiz industry has been rife with breakups recently, there are still some celebrity couples who make us believe that true love still exists – because not only have they declared their love for each other once, but they’re also willing to exchange vows again to reaffirm their commitment.

Let’s take a look at these Filipino celebrity couples and how they lived up to our #RelationshipGoals:

Judy Ann Santos and Ryan Agoncillo

Actress Judy Ann Santos and host Ryan Agoncillo renewed their vows in April 2016, seven years after they first tied the knot in 2009.

Their solemn beach ceremony in Batangas was attended by fellow celebrity friends, actress Iza Calzado, KC Concepcion, and Agot Isidro, as well as the couple’s three children: Yohan, Lucho, and Luna.

Heart Evangelista and Chiz Escudero

Almost a decade after their wedding in Balesin Island, actress Heart Evangelista and politician Chiz Escudero had a vow renewal ceremony in February 2024.

Notably, their vow renewal ceremony was held at the same place they got married back in 2015 and exactly nine years after their first wedding. What made it more special, though, was the presence of Heart’s mother, Cecilia Ongpauco, when the fashion icon walked down the aisle. It can be recalled that the socialite walked the aisle alone during her 2015 wedding.

In her vlog, Heart also shared clips from the ceremony, including their marriage vows. “Getting married again the second time around still seems like it’s actually my first. And I do truly believe it’s actually my first time because I knew what love was before, but now I know what love should be,” she told her husband.

Bianca Gonzalez and JC Intal

In celebration of their fifth wedding anniversary, TV host Bianca Gonzalez and basketball player JC Intal returned to El Nido, Palawan — the same place where they got married — to renew their vows.

Like their 2014 wedding, their 2019 vow renewal ceremony was also an intimate affair. And it was only made more special by their daughters Lucia and Carmen who were their main witnesses during the ceremony.

In a separate Instagram post, Bianca also reflected how their vows have changed now they’re parents. “Our vows after five years and two kids were more rooted and real,” she wrote.

Karylle and Yael Yuzon

It’s Showtime host Karylle and Spongecola vocalist Yael Yuzon also commemorated their 10th wedding anniversary by renewing their vows.

Their vow renewal ceremony was held at the Church of the Gesù at the Ateneo de Manila Universe on March 9, 2024. Prior to that, Yael proposed to the singer-actress during the February 26 episode of It’s Showtime.

The couple first tied the knot in March 2014 in Tagaytay.

KZ Tandingan and TJ Monterde

Singers KZ Tandingan and TJ Monterde held a second wedding ceremony in 2023, three years after they first tied the knot. The two wed in August 2020, but only made it public in October 2020.

“Three years after our first wedding, I can honestly say, it is indeed possible to love you even more every day,” KZ told TJ in their 2023 wedding.

Miriam Quiambao and Ardy Arbeto

In March 2024, Miss Universe 1999 1st runner-up Miriam Quiambao renewed her vows with husband, entrepreneur and inspirational speaker Ardy Arbeto to mark their 10th wedding anniversary.

“I prayed to God to choose the best husband for me and praise God, he did not disappoint,” the former beauty queen said in her vow.

Addressing her husband, she added: “You are a beautiful man. You are a loving, Godly husband, a thoughtful and considerate partner, and a fun-loving, amazing dad.… You’re not a perfect man, but you’re the perfect husband for me.”

The two first tied the knot in March 2014.

Gladys Reyes and Christopher Roxas

In 2018, long-term celebrity couple Gladys Reyes and Christopher Roxas marked their 14th wedding anniversary and their 25th anniversary as a couple through a vow renewal ceremony.

The two, who first met on the 1992 television series Mara Clara, wed in January 2004. – Rappler.com