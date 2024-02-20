Philippines to probe Chinese, Vietnamese cyanide fishing accusations in Scarborough | The wRap

Today on Rappler – the latest news in the Philippines and around the world:

The Philippine government says Monday, February 19, it will ‘validate and investigate’ reports from Filipino fisherfolk of Chinese and Vietnamese fisherfolk using cyanide to fish in Bajo de Masinloc or Scarborough Shoal.

The Department of Education announces Tuesday, February 20, schools are gradually transitioning to the old academic calendar, when classes begin in June and go on break from April to May.

Yulia Navalnaya says she will continue the fight of her dead husband Alexei Navalny for a ‘free Russia’ and calls on supporters to oppose President Vladimir Putin with greater fury than ever.

TomasinoWeb, the digital student media organization of the University of Santo Tomas temporarily suspends social media operations after the resignation of its publication adviser.

Actors Zanjoe Marudo, Ria Atayde announce engagement

Actors Ria Atayde and Zanjoe Marudo are now engaged. The couple announces the engagement on Instagram with the caption, ‘Forever sounds good’ on Tuesday, February 20. – Rappler.com