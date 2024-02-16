San Miguel group to operate NAIA | The wRap

Today on Rappler – the latest news in the Philippines and around the world:

The consortium led by San Miguel wins the contract to rehabilitate the country’s main international gateway, the Ninoy Aquino International Airport or NAIA.

The Supreme Court grants protective writs filed by environmental activists Jonila Castro and Jhed Tamano, who were allegedly abducted by the military last year.

Urgent calls to free film director Jade Castro make the rounds on social media as friends, loved ones, colleagues, and fans call for his release after being arrested without a warrant on February 1.

Greece’s parliament approves a bill allowing same-sex civil marriage on Thursday, February 15 giving same-sex couples the right to wed and adopt children.

Heart Evangelista and Chiz Escudero renew their vows on Thursday, February 15 on Balesin Island. — Rappler.com