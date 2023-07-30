Kathryn Bernardo wins Outstanding Asian Star at Seoul International Drama Awards 2023

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

The awarding ceremony will be held on September 21 in Seoul

MANILA, Philippines – Kathryn Bernardo achieved another milestone in her career, being recently named one of the recipients of the Outstanding Asian Star prize at the Seoul International Drama Awards (SDA) 2023.

ABS-CBN made the announcement on Thursday, July 27, sharing a video compilation of Kathryn’s scenes from the 2022 primetime series 2 Good 2 Be True.

“This Asian Superstar is conquering the world,” they wrote.

Mga beshy, kinilala si Kathryn Bernardo bilang Outstanding Asian Star sa Seoul International Drama Awards 2023!

Congratulations, Kapamilya!

The 18th edition of the SDA awarding ceremony will be held on September 21 in Seoul, South Korea.

It was in May when SDA first announced its list of nominees, which includes other Filipino stars Daniel Padilla, Dennis Trillo, Barbie Forteza, and Julie Anne San Jose.

This isn’t the first time that Kathryn’s acting was honored by international award-giving bodies. In 2015, she and loveteam partner and boyfriend Daniel was named Best Foreign Actor and Actress in Vietnam’s Face of the Year Awards. They also won the same award in 2017.

Kathryn was also voted as the Favorite Trending Filipino artist at the 2019 Nickelodeon’s Kid’s Choice Awards, as well as one of PEOPLE ASIA’s People of the Year 2020 awardees. She was also named one of Forbes Asia’s Top 100 Digital Stars in 2020.

For 2023, Kathryn is set to work on three films, including a movie with Golden Globe nominee Dolly de Leon, a reunion project with boyfriend Daniel Padilla, and a film helmed by Olivia Lamasan.

Founded in 2006, the Seoul International Drama Awards is a festival that aims to bring global TV drama productions together and foster cultural diversity.

Previous Filipino celebrities who won at the SDA include Gabby Concepcion, Dennis Trillo, Alden Richards, Dingdong Dantes, and Belle Mariano. – Rappler.com