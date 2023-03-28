Kathryn Bernardo to star in 3 films, including one with Dolly de Leon

Kathryn is making her big screen comeback, almost four years after the success of 'Hello, Love, Goodbye'

MANILA, Philippines – Box office queen Kathryn Bernardo is ready to take a huge leap in her career as she makes her return to the big screen.

The actress announced on Monday, March 27, that she’ll be headlining three films, including a movie with Golden Globe nominee Dolly de Leon, a reunion project with boyfriend Daniel Padilla, and a film helmed by Olivia Lamasan.

New Movie Alert | Kathryn Bernardo Join the celebration as we welcome back our Box Office Queen Kathryn Bernardo to reveal her biggest plans for Star Cinema's 30th anniversary and Black Sheep! 🎉🥳 #NewMovieAlertKathryn #NMAKathryn https://t.co/s7zQwmeuwZ — Star Cinema (@StarCinema) March 27, 2023

These films will serve as Bernardo’s movie comeback, almost four years after the box-office success of Hello, Love, Goodbye. The 2019 blockbuster hit, which also starred Alden Richards, holds the record for being the highest-grossing Filipino movie of all time.

A Very Good Girl

The team behind 'A Very Good Girl'

Director: Petersen Vargas

Writer: Marionne Dominique Mancol

Creative Manager: Carmi Raymundo

Creative Supervisor: Daniel Saniana#NewMovieAlertKathryn #NMAKathryn pic.twitter.com/00DMeCDWqr — Star Cinema (@StarCinema) March 27, 2023

Bernardo’s first project that was unveiled was the dark comedy film A Very Good Girl, which will be directed by Petersen Vargas. Marionne Dominique Mancol will serve as the screenwriter, with Carmi Raymundo and Daniel Saniana as the creative manager and creative supervisor, respectively.

“I wanted to do a genre na hindi ko pa nagagawa before (that I haven’t done before), and that’s dark comedy. I love watching dark comedy series and movies, but then ‘yung gagawin ko (what I’m about to do), for sure, it will be challenging,” she said.

The actress added that she’s honored and grateful to be working with award-winning actress Dolly de Leon in the film. “For sure, marami akong matututunan sa kanya (I will learn a lot from her.) I can’t wait to meet her again. Now, I’m looking forward na mas makatrabaho siya nang mas matagal at mas makilala siya (to work with her longer and get to know her more.)”

Raymundo also expressed their gratitude to De Leon who, she said, has been “very collaborative” with their creative process for the project.

Additional details about the film’s plot have been kept under wraps, but Vargas teased that the film will have “a lot of sass and class.” “We want to serve this fantasy of representing the frustrated and powerless generation through Kathryn’s character,” he said, with Mancol adding that Bernardo can “pull off the ‘eat-the-rich’ concept” of the film.

Bernardo shared that the filming for A Very Good Girl will start “very, very soon” as it is slated for a 2023 release.

Elana 1944

The team behind 'Elena 1944'

Director: Olivia M. Lamasan

Writers: Patrick Valencia & Enrico Santos

Creative Manager: Vanessa Valdez#NewMovieAlertKathryn #NMAKathryn pic.twitter.com/Y2AaumkdEp — Star Cinema (@StarCinema) March 27, 2023

Bernardo is also set to star in Elena 1944, a historical action-drama that will follow the story of comfort women during the Japanese occupation of the Philippines.

It will serve as Bernardo’s reunion project with veteran filmmaker Olivia Lamasan, whom she last worked with in the 2016 film Barcelona: A Love Untold. The movie will be written by Palanca winner Patrick Valencia while Vanessa Valdez will serve as the creative manager.

Bernardo recalled that the story was first pitched to her in 2019, but it was only now that she feels she’s ready for the role. Lamasan also stressed that Bernardo’s portrayal in the film might be her “most daring” role yet.

“It’s another transition phase for [Kathryn],” Lamasan said. “[We’ll] really push your limit as an actress to doing more edgy, more mature (roles).”

Bernardo also detailed how important the film is for her, saying that she has always wanted to do a project that would represent femininity and women empowerment.

“It’s something about representing yung pagkababae ko, and I love to do project representing women–women empowerment.” – Kathryn Bernardo on doing ‘Elena 1944’#NewMovieAlertKathryn #NMAKathryn pic.twitter.com/wd85Gn2Wyw — Star Cinema (@StarCinema) March 27, 2023

Other details, such as cast members and target release date, have yet to be announced.

KathNiel movie

During the virtual launch, Bernardo also assured fans that her movie with Daniel Padilla, which will be directed by Cathy Garcia-Molina, is still in the works. The actress, however, hinted that she and her partner might be working on separate projects for the meantime.

“She’s going to do 2 projects bago ito (Elena 1944)” – Dir. Olivia Lamasan



After ‘A Very Good Girl,’ there will be a #KathNiel movie directed by Cathy Garcia-Molina before Elena 1944.#NewMovieAlertKathryn #NMAKathryn — Star Cinema (@StarCinema) March 27, 2023

Garcia-Molina, who has directed five of the pair’s major titles – Got to Believe, She’s Dating the Gangster, Pangako Sa’Yo, La Luna Sangre, and The Hows of Us – earlier said that the reunion project will be “very different.” “It’s something new and we’re all very excited for KathNiel,” she said in an ABS-CBN News report.

Star Cinema also announced that there will be a separate press conference for Bernardo and Padilla’s movie. – Rappler.com