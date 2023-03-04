Kris Bernal is pregnant with first child

Kris and husband Perry Choi also announce the due date of their baby

MANILA, Philippines – Filipina actress Kris Bernal is expecting her first bundle of joy with husband Perry Choi!

Kris shared the news in a series of Instagram posts on Friday, March 3. The quirky pregnancy photoshoot was creatively designed to mimic movie posters, complete with adorable made-up movie titles, awards, taglines, and the baby’s due date, which is in August.

“It happened – we weren’t really ‘trying,’ but we were blessed with pregnancy! I can still remember I’ve felt a rush of different emotions when the test showed two lines. Did you sense I was already pregnant? Finally, I can share this wonderful journey with you all,” Kris wrote in her caption, telling her followers to await the full story on her upcoming YouTube vlog on Sunday, March 5.

Kris also said that her first trimester was “no joke” (alluding to morning sickness), and that she hasn’t experienced anything like that before, since she feels like a “stranger in [her] own body.”

She also wrote an appreciation post for soon-to-be dad Perry, who has been very “hands on in taking care of [Kris].”

“He put up with all my crazy mood swings, reminds me of the dos and don’ts of my doctor, makes sure I take my medicines on time, and the list goes on! Perry, you have what it takes to welcome parenthood,” Kris wrote.

Kris and Perry got engaged in February 2020 and tied the knot in September 2021. Kris first made her relationship with Perry public in November 2017.

They first met as business partners in 2016. Perry, a chef, was the one who made the recipes for Kris’s burger venture, for which his family was a supplier. – Rappler.com