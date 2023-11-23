LOOK: Lexi Fernandez is now married to Harry Cordingley

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

The daughter of Maritoni Fernandez marries her non-showbiz partner in an intimate wedding ceremony in the UK

MANILA, Philippines – Filipina Kapuso actress Lexi Fernandez is now married to non-showbiz boyfriend Harry Cordingley!

The daughter of model-actress Maritoni Fernandez shared a series of photos of the beautiful, intimate wedding ceremony last November 19 at the Church of St Cyr and Julitta at Exeter in the United Kingdom.

“Mr & Mrs,” Lexi wrote in one post, alongside a snap of a celebratory kiss.

Her mother also shared moments with family and friends from the wedding.

Fernandez wore her “dream wedding dress” designed by local designer Tinni Garbes, which she said made her feel “comfortable, beautiful & most importantly, [herself.]”

“All I knew was that I didn’t want it to be white & that it evoked a classic and timeless, yet vintage vibe. Something I could wear to both my UK & Manila weddings with minimal changes/alterations,” she wrote.

In a Wednesday, November 22 post, Fernandez shared a few couple selfies and said that they would be spending a few days in the Cotswolds. More UK wedding content would be posted soon, she said.

Fernandez got engaged to Cordingley in April 2023. – Rappler.com