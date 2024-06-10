LIST: Filipino celebrity couples whose marriages were annulled

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

These former celebrity couples had to wait several years, with some even waiting for more than a decade, for their marriages to be nullified

From shocking confirmations, on-and-off romances, surprise marriages and even more surprising breakups, drama in the Filipino celebrities’ relationship department have never been lacking.

While many of their grandiose weddings had made us believe that love is still in their air, fans have also witnessed some nasty and messy fallouts among these celebrity pairings that almost always lead to separation.

And since the Philippines has yet to have divorce legalized – the House of Representatives only approved an absolute divorce bill on third and final reading in May – these celebrities have also undergone the tedious process of annulment.

While the minimum average timeframe for annulment is 1.5 years, many of these former celebrity couples had to wait for several years – with some even waiting more than a decade – for their marriages to be declared null and void. (READ: INFOGRAPHIC: How to get annulled)

Jodi Sta. Maria and Pampi Lacson

Jodi Sta. Maria’s marriage to Panfilo “Pampi” Lacson Jr. was annulled in June 2024, after a 13-year wait.

The two tied the knot in 2005, but they split in 2011. The ex-couple shares a son named Third, who was born in 2005.

Lacson has been in a relationship with actress Iwa Moto since 2012. They have two children, Hiromi Eve and Caleb Jiro.

Kristine Hermosa and Diether Ocampo

Kristine Hermosa and Diether Ocampo surprised the public when they secretly tied the knot in September 2004 in a civil wedding ceremony in Nueva Ecija. The two starred in the ABS-CBN television series Sana’y Wala Nang Wakas (2004) and ‘Til Death Do Us Part (2005).

But their relationship sparked another fiasco when Hermosa, then 23, filed for annulment in June 2005 – not even a year after marrying Ocampo. The actress claimed that there was no marriage certificate given during the ceremony.

In February 2009, the Court of Appeals declared Hermosa and Ocampo’s marriage null and void.

When asked about feelings of regret following the proceedings of the case, Ocampo denies having any. “You only live once. You learn something from it. Life goes on,” he told PEP.

True enough, life went on almost a decade later as Hermosa is now married to actor Oyo Sotto. The two wed in January 2011 and currently have six children.

Meryl Soriano and Bernard Palanca

Just five months after their civil wedding at the San Juan Municipal Hall in September 2006, Meryll Soriano broke up with fellow actor Bernard Palanca.

Although the couple kept mum about the reason behind their breakup, their relationship was met with speculations of disapproval when Soriano’s family was a no-show during their wedding ceremony.

At the time of their split, the actress was already pregnant with their son, Elijah Pineda Palanca, who was born in August 2007. In an interview, Palanca said that the decision to separate was mutual and third-party nor drugs were not what led to it.

Four years after their separation, in August 2011, Soriano filed a petition to annul their marriage. In 2015, their marriage was officially nullified.

In January 2021, Soriano announced that she and actor Joem Bascon had welcomed their first child together.

Sunshine Cruz and Cesar Montano

Perhaps one of the showbiz annulments with the messiest clamor, Sunshine Cruz and Cesar Montano became the subject of numerous media reports after the actress accused the latter of marital rape and violation of the Anti-Violence against Women and Children’s Act of 2004.

The two wed in 2000 and had three daughters: Angelina, Sam, and Chesca. They separated in 2013 after Cruz claimed that the actor had an affair with starlet Krista Miller.

In June 2015, Cruz also filed child abuse charges against Montano, accusing him of performing lewd acts in front of their three daughters.

In September 2018, their marriage was officially annulled, four years after Cruz filed the petition.

Despite their tumultuous relationship, the two recently made amends and have been spotted attending events related to their children together. “Everyone’s happy, especially my children. ‘Yun naman ang importante, ‘yung kaligayahan ng mga bata (That’s what’s important, the happiness of our children),” she shared with PEP when asked about their co-parenting set-up.

Just recently, the two reunited for Chesca, their youngest daughter’s graduation at De La Salle Santiago Zobel.

Cristine Reyes and Ali Khatibi

Cristine Reyes and mixed martial arts fighter Ali Khatibi welcomed their daughter Amarah in February 2015 when they were still dating. They got engaged in September of the same year, and married in January 2016.

Rumors about their split started when Reyes unfollowed her then-husband and removed all traces of Khatibi on her feed. In 2019, the actress confirmed that they’ve broken up.

During her February 2024 appearance on Fast Talk With Boy Abunda, she revealed to the public that the court granted nullification of her marriage with Khatibi a year ago. She further explained that the annulment of their wedding was not immediately shared because it is not something worthy of celebration.

In an interview with Karen Davila, Reyes opened up about the breaking point of their relationship. “It didn’t work out because we’re not mature enough to handle the responsibility of being [a] mom and dad, and being in a marriage,” she said.

Recently, the ex-couple welcomed the month of June with an Instagram post where the two shared a meal to celebrate their daughter’s moving up ceremony.

Reyes is now in a relationship with actor Marco Gumabao.

Carmina Villaroel and Rustom Padilla

From the outside, the marriage of 19-year old Carmina Villaroel to 27-year old Rustom Padilla, now BB Gandanghari, was a fairytale. It was love-at-first-sight, claimed Gandanghari, so the union of the ‘90s matinee idol to the actress was the talk of the town when the civil wedding happened in 1994.

But in 1997, Villaroel filed an annulment case before the Pasig Regional Trial Court. It was officially annulled in June 2002 on the ground of psychological incapacity on Villaroel’s side.

In 2006, when she was still known as Rustom, Gandanghari admitted during a conversation on Pinoy Big Brother: Celebrity Edition that she was gay. After taking time off abroad, she came out as a transgender woman in 2009. In November 2017, she was legally recognized as a woman after a US court approved her petition to change her name and gender.

In a June 2020 vlog, Gandanghari opened up about their relationship, admitting that their breakup was the saddest part of Padilla’s life. “It may be the right love, but hindi lang wrong time, but wrong body,” she said. “Itinuturing kong blessing si Carmina sa buhay ni Rustom (I consider Carmina as a blessing in Rustom’s life.)

Villaroel is now married to actor Zoren Legaspi and they have 23-year old twins, Mavy and Cassy Legaspi, who are also in the entertainment industry.

Kris Aquino & James Yap

Kris Aquino had a highly-publicized on-and-off relationship with professional basketball player James Yap in the 2000s. They got married in 2005 and welcomed their son Bimby in 2007.

However, their marriage faced numerous challenges and controversies, including third party allegations that eventually led to their separation in 2010. “I can say with finality na ako, sumuko na (that I have surrendered),” Aquino said in an interview on The Buzz.

According to ABS-CBN News, in August 2010, Aquino filed a petition with the Makati Regional Trial Court to annul her marriage to Yap.

The couple’s split was surrounded by media attention, with both parties taking their grievances publicly. “Tumatawag siya, tapos sabay ‘O congrats. Single na tayo.’ Sabi ko, ‘Congrats din.’ Sabi ko, ‘Masaya ka na?’ Sabi niya ‘of course.’ (She called me saying ‘Congratulations, we’re now single.’ I said ‘Congratulations, too. Are you happy now?’ Shee said: ‘Of course,)” Yap said.

Their annulment was finalized in 2012.

In March 2013, Aquino filed a temporary protection order against her ex-husband whom she accused of making unwanted sexual advances to her in her home and of inflicting psychological harm to their son.

In July 2018, the Queen of All Media wished Yap “peace and lasting happiness.”

Yap is currently in a relationship with Italian partner Michela Cazzola, whom he shares two children with – Michael James and Francesca Michelle.

Sharon Cuneta & Gabby Concepcion

Sharon Cuneta and Gabby Concepcion were among the most iconic celebrity couples in the Philippines during the 1980s.

The duo starred together in the 1981 movie Dear Heart and their on-screen chemistry led to a blossoming romance. They continued to collaborate, starring in films such as P.S. I Love You (1981) and Dapat Ka Bang Mahalin? (1984).

The couple tied the knot twice in 1984, solemnizing their union with a civil wedding and a church ceremony. They welcomed their daughter Maria Kristina Cassandra, also known as KC, in April 1985.

However, the two parted ways in 1987 and had their marriage was annulled in 1993.

Despite their separation, Cuneta and Concepcion have occasionally reunited for projects, maintaining a cordial relationship for their daughter and fans’ sake.

After their reunion concert in December 2023, the actress, who is now married to former senator Kiko Pangilinan, clarified to fans of her love team with Concepcion that she and her ex-husband live separate lives and will not be getting back together.

Dennis Padilla & Marjorie Barretto

Dennis Padilla and Marjorie Barretto wed in 1995 and had three children: Julia, Claudia, and Leon. In June 2007, Barretto filed a petition to annul their 14-year marriage.

“Before we separated, there was a series of fighting. So, there were often arguments. So one day, I really just sat them down and I said, ‘Okay, I really want to put an end to the tension. I wanna put an end to the fighting,” Barreto said, according to a PEP report.

Their annulment was finalized in 2009.

Despite their separation, Padilla continued to try to reconnect with his estranged children. According to an August 2023 report by Manila Bulletin, he has yet to receive a response from them. “I’m still waiting for that magic,” he said. “I’m not getting any younger. I’ve been reaching out for a long time matagal na. Almost nine years na. Sana sila naman (I hope they’ll be the one reaching out now),” Padilla said.

Claudine Barretto & Raymart Santiago

Claudine Barretto first exchanged wedding vows with actor Raymart Santiago in May 2004. They held a second wedding in March 2006 in Tagaytay. They are parents to two children, Sabina and Santino.

The two separated in 2013 after the actress accused Santiago of physical violence, with the actor denying the accusation. Their split garnered widespread media attention, marked by legal battles over custody and allegations of domestic issues.

In September 2013, Santiago disclosed what made him leave Barretto. “She grew violent again, hurling invectives at everyone who crossed her path, including me, our household help and our personal assistants,” he said.

Meanwhile, Barretto, in a May 2014 interview, claimed that her marriage with Santiago is “fake.”

In August 2023, the actress clarified that they are still in the process of annulment, however, they’re “okay” now. “It’s a process that’s been going on for years and years and years of so much pain and betrayal,” she said. – with additional reports from Kila Orozco and Fore Esperanza/Rappler.com

Kila Orozco and Fore Esperanza are Rappler interns.