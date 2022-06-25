LOOK: BTS’ V, BLACKPINK’s Lisa arrive in Paris for Fashion Week

The two K-pop stars are also joined by South Korean actor Park Bo-gum

MANILA, Philippines – It’s a Korean star-studded visit to Paris Fashion Week! BTS’ V, BLACKPINK’s Lisa, and actor Park Bo-gum landed in Paris, France, on Saturday, June 25, to attend the Celine Men’s Summer 2023 Fashion Show.

The three stars were invited by the French luxury brand Celine to come to the exclusive invitation-only event which will take place on Sunday, June 26.

V, Lisa, and Bo-gum interacted with the Korean media present at the Seoul Gimpo Business Aviation Center, where they boarded their Paris-bound flight.

V shared photos of himself on his Instagram page once he arrived in the French capital.

“Hello, Paris. It’s been a while,” the BTS vocalist wrote in French.

Meanwhile, Thai rapper Lisa posted photos of herself in a private plane headed to Paris.

“Really looking forward to my stay, Celine!” she captioned in French.

Lisa was named Celine’s global ambassador in September 2020. In February 2021, she also became the global ambassador for the French brand’s perfume line Haute Parfumerie.

This marks V’s first time to attend Paris Fashion Week. – with reports from Juno Reyes/Rappler.com

Juno Reyes is a Rappler intern.