From ‘Arjo cutie’ to ‘I do’: Maine Mendoza and Arjo Atayde marry

The pair tie the knot after four years together

MANILA, Philippines – It’s finally official for Maine Mendoza and Arjo Atayde! The longtime couple tied the knot on Friday, July 28, according to a report by the Philippine Daily Inquirer.

According to the report, they married in a family-only Christian ceremony in Baguio City.

While the couple has not outrightly confirmed their wedding as of this writing, Maine took to Instagram on Friday to share a set of photos that appear to be part of their prenup shoot in California, USA.

In the photos, Maine channeled bridal beauty in a white tuxedo dress and veil with a bouquet of flowers, while Arjo looked every inch the groom in a crisp suit.

The caption of Maine’s post was left blank, but many celebrities left their congratulations in the comments, seemingly confirming their union.

July 28 holds a particular significance for the couple. It was on that date in 2013 when Maine famously tweeted “Arjo cutie” – way before she met him and even before she made her showbiz debut. The same date in 2018 would turn out to be the day of their first meeting. Arjo, of course, chose that date when he proposed to Maine in 2022.

Maine rose to fame as part of the iconic love team AlDub, opposite Alden Richards. Arjo, who currently holds office as representative for Quezon City’s 1st District, is also an actor, known for his award-winning turn in the series Bagman and his role in Ang Probinsyano.

The pair first went public with their relationship in January 2019. – Rappler.com