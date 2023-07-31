‘7.31.23 to forever’: Maja Salvador, Rambo Nuñez are married 

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

'MR FOREVER.' Rambo Nunez shares a photo from his wedding ceremony with Maja Salvador.

MANILA, Philippines – Maja Salvador and businessman Rambo Nuñez have tied the knot on Monday, July 31, after more than four years of dating.

Rambo shared a photo from their ceremony in Bali, Indonesia, with the caption: “MR forever.” MR stands for the initials of their names – Maja and Rambo.

Photographer Pat Dy also shared photos of Maja in her wedding gown.

The actress also shared a video of their prenup shoot with the caption: “7.31.23 to forever.”

On Sunday, July 30 – a day before their wedding – Maja and Rambo also held a welcome party for their guests in Bali.

Among the Filipino celebrities in attendance were Janella Salvador, John Lloyd Cruz, Richard Gutierrez, Sarah Lahbati, Miles Ocampo, Elijah Canlas, Maine Mendoza, Arjo Atayde, Joshua Garcia, Kathryn Bernardo, Daniel Padilla, and Kakai Bautista.

Maja and Rambo first dated in 2010, albeit briefly. In a May interview, the actress shared that their love story began when she was just 21 years old, and they started a relationship that lasted approximately four months before they decided to part ways.

Maja confirmed that they got back together in March 2019. They got engaged in April 2022. – Rappler.com