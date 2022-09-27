‘I’m far from perfect’: Marcus Adoro pens open letter to daughter Syd Hartha, Eraserheads fans

The guitarist says he reached out to daughter Syd, hoping for a ‘second chance for redemption’

MANILA, Philippines – Marcus Adoro has broken his silence on the abuse allegations that have resurfaced following the news of an Eraserheads reunion.

In an Instagram post on Monday, September 26, the guitarist disclosed that he has reached out to his daughter Syd Hartha, whom he has “lost contact” with for years now. Marcus added that he also tried to contact her manager, but he’s not sure if his messages are getting through.

It can be recalled that in September 2019, Syd took to Facebook to say that she was verbally and physically abused by her father, Marcus, who she had just reconnected with at the time. Also in September 2019, Marcus’ ex-partner Barbie Ruaro also came forward, saying that she had been physically abused by a loved one – though she didn’t name Marcus at the time.

Addressing Syd, Marcus wrote that he hopes she’s doing well wherever she is. “As you already know, I’m far from perfect, kaya normal (that’s why it’s normal) if you want nothing to do with me. Sana lang magkaroon ng second chance for redemption (I just hope I get a second chance for redemption),” he continued.

The guitarist also apologized for the trouble he has caused his family, his bandmates, the sponsors, and the public. “Pasensya na (I’m sorry),” he said.

Marcus then thanked those who continue to support Eraserheads’ art and asked the public to also support the band’s upcoming reunion concert. “Alay po sa ating lahat ito (This is for all of us),” he finished.

Marcus’ open letter comes after fans have expressed their concern over his participation in the reunion concert given the allegations of domestic abuse that he’s facing. Many fans have made it clear that they’d only support the reunion if Marcus is replaced by a different guitarist.

Prior to Marcus’ statement, the three other Eraserheads members have also aired their side in separate accounts. Ely Buendia’s manager Diane Ventura made it clear that Ely’s “non-negotiable conditions” for the project is that “Marcus [resolves] his issues,” while Raymund Marasigan said that he’s open to speaking privately with Marcus about the matter and he hopes that the issue gets resolved between the parties involved.

In an exclusive interview with Rappler, Buddy Zabala has expressed his solidarity with Marcus’ alleged victims while also saying that he has to abide by however the concert producers decide to resolve the issue.

As of writing, Syd has yet to comment on Marcus’ statement.

Eraserheads is holding their reunion concert dubbed Huling El Bimbo on December 22 at the SMDC Festival Grounds. This is the Filipino rock band’s first performance together since 2014. – Rappler.com