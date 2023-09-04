Celebrities
LOOK: Maymay Entrata makes it to Times Square billboard

'Di ko akalaing magkaka-billboard ako sa NYC,' Maymay says

MANILA, Philippines – Another Filipino artist has made it to a billboard on New York City’s Times Square! 

This time it’s Maymay Entrata, who is featured as part of Spotify’s EQUAL campaign, which highlights female artists from around the world. 

The singer-actress shared a photo of the billboard on her Instagram.

“All Glory to God! Maraming salamat sa lahat ng suporta mula sa MAYloves ko sa journey ko dito sa musika. ‘Di ko akalaing magkaka-billboard ako sa [New York City],” she captioned the September 1 post. 

(Big thank you to all the MAYloves who supported my music journey. I never imagined I’d have a billboard in New York City.)

Fellow celebrities such as Sylvia Sanchez, Melai Cantiveros, and Gary Valenciano congratulated Maymay in the comments section. 

Maymay, who rose to fame in 2017 when she won Pinoy Big Brother: Lucky 7 is known for starring in projects Loving in Tandem and Princess DayaReese. 

Her songs include Amakabogera,” “Di Kawalan,” and “Puede Ba.” In August, she released her latest single “Tsada Mahiguma.” 

Aside from Maymay, the billboard has also featured previously other Filipino artists, including Nadine Lustre, Sarah Geronimo, Clara Benin, Ylona Garcia, and BINI.  – Rappler.com

