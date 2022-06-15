Melissa Gohing, Rocco Nacino are having a baby boy

EXPECTING. Rocco Nacino and Melissa Gohing are soon to be parents of a baby boy.

The couple shares their gender reveal video on Instagram

MANILA, Philippines – It’s going to be a boy for volleyball player Melissa Gohing and actor Rocco Nacino.

On Tuesday, June 14, the couple shared a video on Instagram of their gender reveal surprise party, where they blasted party poppers revealing blue confetti.

“We’re having a baby BOY!!!! So grateful to have our friends and family with us as we were surprised by our siblings last weekend!!” Rocco wrote in the caption.

The baby will be the couple’s first child. They announced they were expecting in May.

Rocco and Melissa wed in January 2021 after being together for three years. – Rappler.com