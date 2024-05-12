‘My greatest gift’: PH stars celebrate Mother’s Day 2024

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

MANILA, Philippines – As they have the toughest job in the world, mothers definitely deserve every shoutout that they can get. But there’s something about Mother’s Day that makes us extra sentimental while paying tribute to the important women in our lives.

Filipinos, including the country’s biggest celebrities, took to social media on Sunday, May 11, to pen heartwarming messages to their mothers and mother figures who have made a mark in their lives.

Celebrities shared their favorite memories with their moms, while some celebrity husbands took the chance to celebrate with their beloved partners. Celebrity mothers also opened up about their motherhood journey.

Here’s how they marked the occasion:

Jodi Sta. Maria shared that being a mom to her son Thirdy is her biggest blessing. “I thank the Lord every day for you, anak,” she said.

In a separate post, Jodi said that she is forever grateful to her mother.

Dingdong Dantes shared that wife Marian Rivera is their family’s “super mama.”

Catriona Gray gave a shoutout to her “beautiful and forever young mama bear.”

Keeping it short and simple, Julia Barretto shared a throwback photo of mother Marjorie with the caption, “That’s my beautiful mom.”

KC Concepcion also shared a throwback photo with mother Sharon Cuneta, saying that she prays for them to enjoy life’s adventures together soon.

“You’re the first person I ever met, and ever loved, it’s because of you that I’m here today. Trust in the way you raised me – I will always strive to make you proud and feel that having me was worth it,” she wrote.

Staying true to her antics, Alex Gonzaga shared a fun game with mom Pinty and sister Toni to greet both a happy Mother’s Day.

“Because of these two women, I realized that being a mother means you are willing to sacrifice everything for your family,” she said.

Paul Jake Castillo applauded wife Kaye Abad for being a supermom. “Being a mom to the three boys isn’t easy. Pero kinaya (But you managed),” he wrote.

Nico Bolzico shared a video compilation of wife Solenn Heussaff’s moments with their two daughters.

“Because of all the love and time you give them, we are raising two strong girls ready for this world,” he said.

Erwan Heussaff also shared a video compilation of wife Anne Curtis with their daughter Dahlia, saying that the It’s Showtime host performed several other roles as a mom, including being their child’s dance teacher and vocal coach.

Meanwhile, Anne shared that she’s “lucky and grateful” to be Dahlia’s mom.

Iza Calzado reflected on her motherhood journey, saying that her daughter is her “greatest teacher and greatest gift.”

“You are the best thing that’s happened to me. You have taught me what unconditional love is and I finally have a clear purpose in this world,” she wrote.

Joyce Pring got candid about her motherhood experience. “I loved my children more than myself – but I also grieved the loss of who I once were,” she wrote.

Joyce said that her faith has helped her realize the worth of her new season as a mom. “It wasn’t until I realized what God was teaching me that I found peace,” she said.

Luis Manzano celebrated wife Jessy Mendiola by sharing photos of the actress with their daughter. “My heart smiles every time she runs to you saying Mama,” he wrote.

Ryan Agoncillo posted a black and white photo of wife Judy Ann Santos with their youngest daughter Luna.

