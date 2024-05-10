From food to beauty, here are gifts to make Mom happy with on Mother’s Day

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Is Mom a sweet tooth? A foodie? A skincare addict? Or all of the above? We've got gift ideas we're sure she'll love!

MANILA, Philippines – Not every mother is the same, and that’s what makes Mother’s Day so special – you just know the best ways to her heart and happiness!

Whether your mom is a sweet-crazed foodie or a stickler for her anti-aging skincare routine, here are different kinds of gifts and treats to make Mom feel extra special this weekend (and beyond)!

For her sweet tooth

How does a Coconut Creme Tres Leches Cake sound? Pasay-based bakery Sidney’s newest product is milky, creamy, and moist – it features a soft coconut sponge cake soaked in three kinds of milk, including coconut milk. A layer of macapuno jam and chantilly cream is in between the sponge cake, which is topped with more coconut cream, roasted coconut chips, and desiccated coconut with sugar. If your mom loves light desserts and anything coconut-flavored, this won’t disappoint.

Following the tres leches trend, sorbetes brand Papa Diddi’s also has a new Tres Leches Ice Cream Cake that combines moist vanilla cake with its signature Tres Leches ice cream, finished off with a drizzle of dulce de leche on top.

Let Mom have her cake and eat it, too! Red Ribbon has a new Caramel Delight Cake with soft chiffon and caramel icing inside and out, as well as the Ube Bloom Cake with ube icing and a beautiful purple flower design on top. You can get them for easy, last-minute pickup in stores or online delivery.

Does Mom scream for ice cream? Drop by local gelato shop Manila Creamery‘s many mall branches for dessert to try the new citrusy Orange Creamsicle flavor – Madagascar vanilla gelato, infused with orange marmalade; or the super refreshing and addictively tart Calamansi & Honey flavor, which is calamansi and yogurt sherbet sweetened with real honey. If you’d rather get a pint from Manila Creamery’s Solenn Collection, try the non-dairy Tahoney flavor – a soy milk sorbet with crushed honeycomb, tapioca pearls, and coconut milk that tastes just like the real thing!

How about some fresh pastries to-go, or a nice breakfast date with Mom? Coffee shop Single Origin bakes a line-up of savory and sweet goods every morning starting 8 am from its Molito and Rockwell branches. Get cruffins (croissant and muffins), kouign amann, pan au chocolat, pecan tart, croissants, and cakes, paired with your order of coffee.

Is your Mom an ube cheese fan? Honeybon Cakes and Pastries’ latest creation is the Ube Queso Cake, featuring an ube chiffon cake, coated with cream cheese frosting and filled with queso de bola.

For her savory side

You really can’t go wrong with a charcuterie platter! La Petite Fromagerie introduces its Hugs and Cheeses gift box, priced at P2,750 and filled with five premium cheeses, cold cuts, dried fruits, and nuts, like Prosciutto Romancio, creamy Brie, rich Double Cream Gouda, Manchego Semi Curado, California Cheddar, and La Petite Fromagerie’s Truffle Cream Cheese Spread with crostini.

There’s also no need to dine out – you can indulge in a full and lavish feast at home, because Bizu’s Mother’s Day Sets have got you covered from appetizers to dessert! Fit to feed a family of five, try out the Set A, which features a tender Beef Tenderloin Roulade (at 1.5 kg), a Mediterranean salad, creamy Potato Tartiflette, Paella ala Valenciana, Linguine with Chorizo and Clams, and your choice of Mother’s Day Cake: Charlotte Raspberry Cake, Charlotte Black Forest Cake, or Creme Brulee Cake. You can even add an extra Mother’s Day Edition Macarons – 4-tier, 6-inch, 1-ft, and 2-ft macaron towers – made with rose-colored macaron shells and filled with luscious chocolate ganache. Each piece comes with an engraved sweet message to Mom!

For self-care and confidence

No matter her age, your Mom deserves to always feel her best and most confident self. To boost her complexion, L’Oréal Paris just launched a new Glow-Getter Serum Duo, the Glycolic Bright Face and Eye Serum, which is targeted towards Filipinos’ skin affected by the intense heat and humidity. The serums help to relieve dullness, uneven skin tone, and dark circles, since they are formulated with glycolic acid, which helps exfoliate dead skin cells and promote cell turnover for brighter and smoother skin.

Flattering, high-quality shapewear also does wonders, and local brand SOLÁ founded by Kylie Verzosa offers just that. Available in sizes XS to XXL, these sculpting shapewear bodysuits are meant to comfortably enhance your best assets with a strong and controlled compression at the core and waist and adjustable straps. The cuts range from classic, strapless, and mid-thigh, to high-waisted briefs and shorts, in three muted colors.

SOLÁ is also introducing a new line of “no-show nipple covers,” a pair of silicon reusable pasties that work seamlessly on three kinds of skin tones (fair, medium, morena) with its three shades: Cloud, Dune, and Eclipse. They’re fully opaque, waterproof, have a skin-safe adhesive and a soft silicon finish for maximum subtlety but reliable usage daily for any occasion. They also come in a cute silicone pouch for portability! The nipple covers will be available starting May 13 on SOLÁ’s website, TikTok shop, and online platforms, while the shapewear is ready-to-buy on the website.

Thai brand vitanature+ – accesible through local platform Beauty Dream Hall – has a variety of products for hair, skin, and health that use natural formulations. Vitanature+ bar soaps can address your skin’s sensitivity and dryness, fine lines, wrinkles, and elasticity loss.

The vitanature+ Baby Face Natural Bar Soap is a moisturizing soap with collagen and niacinamide that brightens and hydrates, with additional Vitamin E, nourishing Vitamin B3, aloe vera extract, sesame seed oil, radish extract, and coconut oil. The vitanature+ Anti-Blemish Soap targets blemishes and dark marks with 1% salicylic acid, which exfoliates the skin, reducing oiliness and acne breakouts. It also has biacinamide, Royal Jelly Extract, and Goji Berry Extract.

If Mom struggles with dandruff or oily hair, check out vitanature+’s Kalin Scalp Treatment Shampoo and Conditioner. The paraben and silicone-free products contain up to 95% natural ingredients, like salicylic acid, which gently cleanses hair and scalp and removes dead skin cells, reduces clogged pores, and controls excess scalp sebum. It also has anti-inflammatory properties, to help those with seborrheic dermatitis and scalp psoriasis. Ingredients include Black Glutinous Rice Extract, Indian Kino Tree Extract, Tea Tree Leaf Oil, Ginger Root Extract, Mint, Bergamot Fruit Oil, Witch Hazel Water, Rosemary Leaf Extract, and Panax Ginseng Root Extract.

If acne-prone skin is the concern, local brand Ever Bilena introduces the new dermatologist-tested Hyaloo Pore Repair Collection, rich in hyaluronic acid which plumps up skin, keeps it supple and hydrated, and prevents moisture loss. It is also said to help reduce inflammation, which contributes to breakouts. There is also salicylic acid that exfoliates, unclogs pores, and fights bacteria; and ceramides to strengthen the skin’s barrier. The collection can complete your whole skincare routine: there’s Hyaloo Pore Repair Foam Wash, Hyaloo Pore Repair Deep Hydrating Gel Moisturizer, and the Hyaloo Pore Repair Matte-Finish Water Cream with SPF 50+. There’s also a toner and serum.

If there’s one anti-aging skincare step that Mom can’t miss, it’s sunscreen! SOLA, a make-up-infused SPF brand from South Korea, has SPF beauty products that leave no whitecast, no oxidation, and no greasiness. For Mom’s “no-makeup look,” SOLA Foundation Primer SPF 50+ PA+++ is a tinted sunscreen that has an all-day long-wear coverage, formulated with Korean Black Ginseng and UV protection to prevent sunspots, uneven skin tone, premature aging, and boosts hydration. It’s available in Light Beige and Sand Beige shades, which both blend well on the skin.

For a simple sunscreen stick that just glides onto your skin, overseas natural vegan skincare brand Haruharu Wonder just launched its new Black Bamboo Daily Soothing Sun Shield in the Philippines, with SPF and UVA protection and a semi-mattifying, cooling effect. It’s easy to apply on-the-go, and it leaves no stickiness, greasiness, or whitecast. It comes in the perfect handy size, too.

More skincare incoming! Local brand Dewha just released the regenerating Signature Line Marine Pearl Trio, fit for Filipinas who have oily and shiny skin due to the humidity and heat. There’s the Marine Pearl Double Peel & Detox Exfoliator: a 2-in-1 exfoliator that includes a skin-peeling jelly to remove dead skin cells and a pore-unclogging scrub to detoxify pores; the post-cleansing Marine Pearl Revitalizing Glow Essence for a hydrating glow; and the Marine Pearl Double Regen Jam & Cream, an intensive nourishing cream treatment. The line comes in a free, pink 3-way cloud bucket bag!

The collection uses three ingredients: probiotics to fortify the skin barrier and shield against environmental stressors; Pearl & Marine Extract for for brightening and evening of skin tone; and exosomes to boost tissue rejuvenation and skin healing.

A staycation not too far away

If Mom just wants some time away from home (but still within the metro), a weekend stay at Lime Hotel Manila may be enough. It’s located right across Manila Bay. Although the view is now obscured by the reclamation project, sunset views can still be enjoyed by Lime’s outdoor party deck.

The pet-friendly hotel’s vibes are reminiscent of being in Boracay or at the beach, with well-lit, resort-like rooms that are bright and modern and come with a balcony, starting at P3,000++ per night. Dining options include the Bayside Buffet, a Churrasco Buffet, and late-night drinks and pica-pica at the Sky Lounge Bar with live performances and DJ sets. – Rappler.com