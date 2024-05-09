5 ways to celebrate Mom at NUSTAR Resort in Cebu

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

From spa treatments, to culinary journeys, and sunset cruises, there's lots to do with Mom at Cebu's luxury integrated resort

MANILA, Philippines – Mother’s Day is right around the corner, and if you’re considering celebrating with the most important woman in your life at NuStar Resort in Cebu, she’s in for a treat!

LUXURY. Fili design and detail are coupled with 5-star Filipino service. NuStar Resort

NuStar Resort’s Fili Hotel, short for “Filipino,” is the only five-star, Filipino-owned luxury hotel in the country. The integrated resort’s luxe accommodations showcase both Filipino hospitality and meticulous attention to detail, offering five unforgettable experiences you and your mom can enjoy together this weekend.

Set sail!

Aside from its varied staycation packages, Fili Hotel also allows guests to appreciate the sunset views of the city, sea, and mountain ridges. You can set sail on a private yacht with Mom and the family, complete with free-flowing classic cocktails and canapés.

YACHT. Set sail on either the 11th or the 18th for a unique way to celebrate mom. NuStar Resort

The Crucero jetty is convenient and accessible from the lavish accommodations. It is safe for big kids and even grandmas, while the chill vibe will even have the teens looking to hang out with mom and celebrate her in style. Stay-in guests can avail of a discounted rate for this sunset cruise at P1,500 per person, but anyone can join the fun in honoring mom at P2,200 per person.

SNACKS. Canapes and cocktails with chill vibes on a yacht are an excellent start to sunset. Michelle Aventajado/Rappler

Grazie Mamma! at Il Primo

Thank your mama by bringing her to the first Italian steakhouse in Cebu. Il Primo will be offering lunch and dinner set menus all weekend long. For P1,950++, guests can enjoy a four-course Italian journey honoring mom all the way through a delicate prawn carpaccio to a savory saltimbocca di manzo, and finishing off on a sweet note with dark chocolate spheres.

SET MENU. You can book a table as early as now. NuStar Resort

If mom prefers more carnivorous options, she can opt for a USDA Dry Aged Tomahawk that’s grilled to perfection and served with Italian fixings. With plenty of pasta choices, that provide an immersive Italian journey, foodie families will enjoy the popular Rigatoni Carbonara.

IL PRIMO. Dry Aged USDA Tomahawk is perfect for moms who love steak. Michelle Aventajado/Rappler

Enjoy sweet moments at Hagod Spa

Give mom the time she needs through sweet spa treatments at Hagod Spa. Located on the fourth floor of the Fili Hotel, stay-in guests can take the mental load of scheduling the weekend off of mom’s mind and allow her to indulge in pampering treatments.

RELAXATION. Hagod Spa has a full menu of services to pamper moms of all ages. nuStar Resort

Choose from rejuvenating facials, relaxing massages, or body scrubs to relieve mom of the day to day stresses she may face. As a special “sweet treat,” guests can avail of a 90-minute combined Swedish massage and Chocolate Body Scrub and receive a special gift, subject to availability.

If mom is also celebrating her birthday in May, she can enjoy a complimentary 30-minute back massage just by presenting a valid ID.

Dimsum at Mott 32

Traveling around the world within the walls of the NUSTAR resort is easy to do when traditional Chinese flavors meet contemporary culinary flair. Mott 32 Cebu, the world’s most awarded Chinese restaurant, finds it’s only Filipino home in the NUSTAR resort.

Treating mom to an exclusive Dim Sum set menu for two is only the beginning of a fine meal in this famed restaurant.

DIMSUM. Avail of the dimsum set menu for two at P6,388 per person with a minimum of two dining in. Michelle Aventejado/Rappler

Complement the dimsum set menu with the 42 Days Applewood Roasted Peking Duck, served with homemade pancakes, cucumbers, leeks, brown sugar, and hoisin sauce.

DUCK. Be sure to reserve this must-have delicacy when paying this multi awarded restaurant a visit. Michelle Aventejado/Rappler

Stop and shop at the mall

Self-care with premium skin essentials is included when you book your stay for a Mother’s Day Weekend at Fili Hotel in NUSTAR Resort. Stop by Estee Lauder and seize the opportunity to shop their Mother’s Day Packages while receiving a special Mother’s Day gift.

The NUSTAR MALL describes itself as the “first and only luxury Mall in Cebu and the Visayas & Mindanao region offering exclusive luxury shopping, exquisite dining and diverse family entertainment.” It has a wide selection of boutiques against a backdrop of artful interiors, and exclusively curated international brands, dining, entertainment, and other luxury services. – Rappler.com