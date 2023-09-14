WATCH: Liza Soberano features TikTok star Won Jeong for ‘Liza in Korea’ premiere

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Liza teases that her web series will feature other famous Korean personalities such as Jung Hyung-don, Kang Seung-yoon, and BILLLIE

MANILA, Philippines – Actress Liza Soberano is diving headfirst into Korean culture – and she’s taking us along for the ride. With the help of a few familiar faces that is!

On Wednesday, September 13, YouTube channel phhTV uploaded the first episode of Liza in Korea, an online travel show where she explores the best of the country and its culture.

The video saw the team-up of Soberano with one of the country’s top content creators WonJeong. With over 55 million followers, WonJeong is currently the 2nd most followed personality on South Korean TikTok between BTS (1st) and BLACKPINK (3rd). He also ranks 18th in the platform globally.

Soberano opened the episode by telling WonJeong all about his growing fanbase in the Philippines – which includes her six-year-old sister Rianne with whom WonJeong was kind enough to sneak in a video call.

The content creator also opened up to Liza about his online fame: “It didn’t really feel real at the beginning,” he said in Korean. “But I’ve been doing so many things since last year,” he added, referring to the recognition he received in the TikTok Awards and NEMA Fest.

WonJeong also recalled his visit to the Philippines in July 2022: “I felt so welcomed and really appreciated.”

Soberano and WonJeong then tried their hand at a couple of trending TikTok challenges, namely the Creepy Smile Filter challenge, the Bottle Flip for Food challenge, a parody of the Sweetheart challenge, and finally a dance challenge to FIFTY FIFTY’s viral hit “Cupid.”

At the end of the video, WonJeong complimented Soberano’s attention to detail and how she immediately “absorbed” every challenge.

“Do you think we can make this [collaboration] a yearly thing?” Soberano asked WonJeong. He responded, joking: “Every year, every day!”

Soberano first teased her new online show on Instagram two days prior to its premiere.

“I had the most amazing time exploring Korea, and I can’t wait to share it with all of you. From the delicious food to the dynamic entertainment scene, I discovered so much about this incredible country,” she wrote.

Not only did she document her own adventures in South Korea, but the show was also said to be “about exploring and showcasing its vibrant culture.” “I’m excited to highlight some amazing businesses in the country and the unique experiences they offer,” Soberano said.

She also shared what seems to be a sneak peek into Liza in Korea that fans can look forward to by sharing photos with comedian Jung Hyung-don, comedy group ONGALS, actress Han Da-Gam, and idol group BILLLIE, prompting fans to speculate that they’ll be featured in her show.

Through a series of YouTube teasers, Soberano also previewed future episodes that will feature Street Woman Fighter’s Aiki, singer-songwriter Kang Seung-Yoon, and pilates YouTuber Shim Eu-ddeum.

Liza in Korea is the latest of the actress’ endeavors in South Korea. In July 2022, Filipino hallyu fans were sent into a frenzy back when the actress and manager James Reid posted content alongside K-pop idols such as Jay Park, IKON’s DK, and WINNER’s Hoony.

That same month, the longtime K-drama and K-pop fan also made her South Korean television debut on the variety show Not Hocance But Scance, where she shared that her trip to the country was primarily intended for leisure and partly for work opportunities.

Aside from South Korea, Soberano’s ventures into the international scene also include starring in the upcoming film Lisa Frankenstein, where she co-stars with Kathryn Newton and Cole Sprouse. Filming wrapped up in September 2022 and its premiere has yet to be announced. – with additional reports from Mika Geronimo/Rappler.com

Mika Geronimo is a Rappler intern.