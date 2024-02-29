Pura Luka Vega arrested again by Manila Police District

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

'This stemmed from a complaint filed against them by three churches affiliated with the Philippines for Jesus Movement. The recommended bail is P360,000,' 'Drag Den' showrunner Rod Singh writes.

MANILA, Philippines – Drag artist Pura Luka Vega was arrested again by the Manila Police District on Thursday, February 29, DZME News reported.

According to Drag Den showrunner Rod Singh, a Quezon City court issued a warrant of arrest for Pura Luka Vega’s three counts of alleged violation of Article 201 of the Revised Penal Code, which includes immoral doctrines, obscene publications and exhibitions, and indecent shows.

“This stemmed from a complaint filed against them by three churches affiliated with the Philippines for Jesus Movement (PJM). The recommended bail is P360,000,” Singh wrote in a statement posted on X.

Regarding the arrest of Pura Luka Vega today.



To those who would like to help Luka for their bail and legal fees, NAIA @brianblack_ will handle the donation drive. #DragIsArt #DragIsNotACrime

This comes just three days after Pura Luka Vega posted bail in Pasay City for six counts of violation of Article 201 “in relation to Section 6 of R.A. 10175” following the Kapisanan ng Social Media Broadcasters ng Pilipinas’ complaint.

Weeks after their video lip syncing to an “Ama Namin” remix while dressed as Jesus Christ went viral, the embattled drag artist was sued by Christian leaders from the PJM on July 31, 2023 for alleged violation of Article 201 of the Revised Penal Code.

“Luka got arrested again today. Let’s not panic [because] we know that we can do something about it. For now antabay muna tayo sa (let’s wait) donation drive details for her bail,” drag queen NAIA Black – who organized the embattled drag artist’s fundraising event in October 2023 – later also posted on X.

okay luka got arrested again today. lets not panic bec we know that we can do something about it. for now antabay muna tayo sa donation drive details for her bail #dragisnotacrime

Pura Luka Vega was earlier arrested on October 4, 2023, after their alleged absence from the preliminary investigations of their criminal case in Manila. They later posted bail amounting to P72,000 on October 7, 2023. – Rappler.com