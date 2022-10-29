‘Araw-araw ko po kayo nami-miss’: Sarah Geronimo asks parents for forgiveness

Sarah has a rift with her parents, who opposed her wedding to husband Matteo Guidicelli in 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Sarah Geronimo got uncharacteristically candid on social media on Saturday, October 29, as she shared a lengthy post where she reached out to her estranged parents.

Sarah is known to have a rift with her parents, particularly after the singer married her husband Matteo Guidicelli in 2019 without them knowing. At the time, the couple had kept their wedding secret, and Matteo’s own family only knew about it the day before.

Sarah’s mother Divine, who had opposed their relationship for years, reportedly turned up uninvited at the ceremony, which led to a spat between her and the couple.

It seems that Sarah has yet to reconcile with her parents since then, as she asked forgiveness from them in an Instagram post on Saturday.

She started the post out by expressing her hopes that people are safe from Severe Tropical Storm Paeng, before going on to say that she normally does not post like that “dahil gusto ko po mapanatiling pribado ang aking personal na buhay (because I want to keep my personal life private)”

She then expressed her gratitude to her god, family, and pets “para sa inspirasyon na patuloy na maging malakas, masaya, at mapagmahal sa buhay ano mang hirap o pagsubok ang aking harapin (for the inspiration to stay strong, happy, and loving in life, no matter what hardship or challenge I face).”

“Gusto ko rin kunin ang pagkakataon na ito, sa paraan din na ito…na humingi ng tawad sa aking pamilya na labis na nasaktan sa aking mga naging desisyon sa buhay. Patawad po,” she said.

(I would like to take this chance, in this way…to ask for forgiveness from my family, who have been deeply hurt by the decisions I’ve made in life)

“Sa aking mga magulang…walang hanggan po ang pasasalamat ko para sa buhay na ibinigay niyo sa akin, sa aming magkakapatid. Lahat ng suporta at pag-aaruga…ang inyong walang katumbas na pagmamahal, walang sino man ang pwedeng makapagpunan po nito,” she added.

(To my parents…I will forever thank you for the life you gave me and my siblings. All the support, the care, your unmatched love, no one can replace this.)

“Mahal na mahal ko kayo…daddy at mama ko. Araw-araw ko po kayo nami-miss at naiisip,” she said.

(I love you so much…daddy and my mama. I miss and think of you every day.)

In her post she went on to talk about how important it is to stay humble, and accept that no life is perfect.

She also spoke about holding on to her faith when things got challenging.

“In my darkest hour, I was also reminded to look to God and feel his unfailing love and faithfulness through His word and grace. I have learned to find joy and peace again in God alone. The author of love and the perfecter of our faith,” she said.

She reminded people to value the time they spend with their loved ones. She then thanked her fan base, the Popsters, for supporting her as an artist, and her manager Vic del Rosario, for helping her achieve her dreams.

She ended her post by addressing her Geronimo family again, saying that they’ve been her inspiration in life, then and now.

“Para sa inyo ang aking muling pagyakap sa musika at pagkakataon na muling makapagbigay ng saya at inspirasyon sa ibang tao. Ngunit bilang isang anak at kapatid, para sa akin, ang makasama kayo habang ako ay nabubuhay nang may pagmamahalan at kapayapaan sa ating mga puso ang tunay na ibig sabihin ng mga salitang tagumpay at kaligayahan,” she said.

(It’s for you that I once again embraced music and the chance to bring happiness and joy to others. But as a daughter and sister, for me, the real meaning of success and happiness is to be with you again with love and peace in our hearts.)

Sarah, who took a break from showbiz in 2020, recently made her music comeback with the release of two new singles this October: “Dati-Dati” and “Cuore” – the latter co-written with her husband. – Rappler.com