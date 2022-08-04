Sharon Cuneta stirs excitement among Fil-Am stars at ‘Easter Sunday’ premiere bash

'I’m getting goosebumps,' actor Rodney To quips as he walks toward Sharon

LOS ANGELES, USA – Sharon Cuneta was the surprise star in Easter Sunday’s premiere and after-party Tuesday, August 2, at The Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel.

When word got around in the Lobby, which was closed off for the movie’s bash following the premiere at the nearby famed Grauman’s Chinese Theatre (renamed TCL Theatre), many guests, including the cast members, wanted to meet and pose with the Philippines’ megastar.

Sharon, dressed in a black tuxedo jacket and pants, looked just as excited to meet the Filipino American cast members of Easter Sunday, the first major studio movie revolving around a Filipino American family.

“I’m getting goosebumps,” Rodney To quipped as he walked toward Sharon. Rodney, Melody Butiu, Eugene Cordero, Lydia Gaston, and Lou Diamond Phillips were among the Easter Sunday stars who posed for photos with the Philippines’ popular singer-actress.

Sharon and a party guest, actor Reggie Lee, who are friends, shared a joyful embrace. The megastar was overheard telling singer-actress Anna Maria Perez de Tagle Kline that she sang with her grandmother, showbiz veteran Sylvia La Torre.

Anna Maria Perez de Tagle Kline and Sharon Cuneta. RUBEN V. NEPALES



Sharon Cuneta, Lou Diamond Phillips and Rodney To. RUBEN V. NEPALES



Eugene Cordero and Sharon Cuneta. RUBEN V. NEPALES



Lydia Gaston and Sharon Cuneta. RUBEN V. NEPALES



Rappler columnist Ruben V. Nepales and Sharon Cuneta, whom he met for the first time when she was only 14 years old and starting her career. JANET R. NEPALES

Sharon had earlier graced the premiere red carpet at the Grauman’s. Other stars from the Philippines’ entertainment scene, including Vina Morales, Mika Javier, Ylona Garcia, and Raymond Gutierrez, also posed for photos on the red carpet.

But it was Sharon who proceeded to the Lobby for the after-party and stirred excitement.

The party revelers, led by star Jo Koy, enjoyed a night of catching up with friends and guests and impromptu dancing by the Jabbawockeez, the popular Fil-Am hip-hop dance crew. Tia Carrere, who stood out in her red modern terno by Oliver Tolentino, Tiffany Haddish, Eugene Cordero, and Lou Diamond Phillips grooved to the music as the Jabbawockeez danced.

Sharon is slated to star in The Mango Bride, the much-awaited film adaptation of Marivi Soliven’s acclaimed novel. Anna Liza Recto, one of the film’s producers, accompanied the actress at the after-party. – Rappler.com