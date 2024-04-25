Hans Cacdac is new DMW secretary

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

DMW CHIEF. Then-officer-in-charge Hans Cacdac speaks in a press briefing at the Department of Migrant Workers on July 19, 2023.

MANILA, Philippines – President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. appointed Hans Cacdac as the new secretary of the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW), succeeding the late Susan “Toots” Ople.

The Presidential Communications Office made the announcement on Thursday, April 25.

His ad interim appointment, which needs to be confirmed by the Commission on Appointments, comes a year after he was designated officer-in-charge of the agency.

Cacdac has had years of experience in government, having served in the Philippine Overseas Employment Administration and the Department of Labor and Employment, before being among the inaugural undersecretaries of the DMW, formed under the Marcos administration. – Rappler.com