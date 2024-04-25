Philippine News
Philippine News
Department of Migrant Workers

Hans Cacdac is new DMW secretary

Dwight de Leon

SUMMARY

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Hans Cacdac is new DMW secretary

DMW CHIEF. Then-officer-in-charge Hans Cacdac speaks in a press briefing at the Department of Migrant Workers on July 19, 2023.

Rappler

His ad interim appointment, which needs to be confirmed by the Commission on Appointments, comes a year after he was designated officer-in-charge of the Department of Migrant Workers

MANILA, Philippines – President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. appointed Hans Cacdac as the new secretary of the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW), succeeding the late Susan “Toots” Ople.

The Presidential Communications Office made the announcement on Thursday, April 25.

His ad interim appointment, which needs to be confirmed by the Commission on Appointments, comes a year after he was designated officer-in-charge of the agency.

Cacdac has had years of experience in government, having served in the Philippine Overseas Employment Administration and the Department of Labor and Employment, before being among the inaugural undersecretaries of the DMW, formed under the Marcos administration. – Rappler.com

Add a comment

Sort by

There are no comments yet. Add your comment to start the conversation.

Summarize this article with AI

How does this make you feel?

Loading
Download the Rappler App!
Avatar photo

author

Dwight de Leon

Dwight de Leon is a multimedia reporter who covers President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., the Malacañang, and the Commission on Elections for Rappler.
More from Dwight de Leon

Marcos Cabinet

overseas Filipinos