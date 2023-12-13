‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’ star Andre Braugher dies at 61

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

MANILA, Philippines – Hollywood actor Andre Braugher, best known for his roles in Brooklyn Nine-Nine and Homicide: Life on Street, died on Monday, December 11. He was 61.

Braugher’s representative Jennifer Allen confirmed his death to US entertainment media Variety and PEOPLE.

The PEOPLE report also noted that the actor passed away due to a “recent illness” but details about his condition were not disclosed.

Teddy Crews, Braugher’s co-star in Brooklyn Nine-Nine, took to Instagram to pay tribute to the late actor.

“I’m honored to have known you, laughed with you, worked with you, and shared eight glorious years watching your irreplaceable talent. This hurts. You left us too soon,” he wrote.

In his more than 30 years in the industry, Braugher scored 11 Emmy nominations and won two of them for his performances in Homicide: Life on Street and Thief.

Braugher rose to fame for playing Detective Frank Pembleton in the seven seasons of Homicide: Life on Street and Captain Ray Holt in the eight seasons of Brooklyn Nine-Nine.

He also starred in other films and series such as City of Angels. Men of a Certain Age, The Mist, Salt, and Poseidon, among others.

He is survived by his wife, Homicide: Life on Street co-star Ami Brabson. They share three children. – Rappler.com