Pokwang says Lee O’Brian filed for voluntary deportation. Here’s a timeline of their relationship.

Almost a year after first confirming their split, Pokwang filed a petition to deport her estranged partner Lee O'Brian

MANILA, Philippines – Filipino host-comedian Pokwang – whose real name is Marietta Subong – disclosed that estranged partner Lee O’Brian has filed a motion for voluntary deportation, more than a month after she won the deportation case against him.

In an Instagram post on Saturday, January 27, Pokwang shared that she recently found out that O’Brian had filed a motion for voluntary deportation on January 10. However, she was quick to mention that her camp doesn’t have a copy of the motion yet.

She also revealed that O’Brian had filed for a motion for reconsideration on December 28, 2023, just a few weeks after the Bureau of Immigration granted her petition for the deportation of her ex-partner.

“Buo ang tiwala ko na sa amin pa rin papanig ang hustisya dahil nasa aming panig ang katotohanan. Aaminin ko na napakahirap ang pinagdadaanan kong ito – may mga araw na napapangunahan ako ng inis at galit. Frustrated ako dahil gusto ko nang mapaalis si Lee sa ating bansa sa lalong madaling panahon,” she added.

(I have full trust that justice will prevail since we know the truth. I admit that what I’m going through is very difficult — there are days where I’m overridden by my anger. I feel frustrated because I want Lee to be out of the Philippines as soon as possible.)

With this latest development, we look back at some key moments of Pokwang’s relationship with estranged partner Lee O’Brian:

2014

Pokwang and Lee O’Brian met while working together in the 2014 movie Edsa Woolworth. They entered a relationship in early 2015.

2018

Pokwang gave birth to her first child, a daughter named Malia, with O’Brian in January 2018. They first confirmed the actress’ pregnancy in June 2017.

In 2015, Pokwang was also pregnant with Lee’s child, but she suffered a miscarriage.

2022

In July 2022, Pokwang confirmed that she and O’Brian have ended their six-year relationship. Speculations about their split circulated after netizens noticed that the actress changed the brand name of their food business from “Pok-Lee” to “Mamang Pokwang.”

In an exclusive interview with PUSH, the comedienne also disclosed that they have been separated since November 2021, but emphasized that they remain on good terms.

“We’re okay. No third party involved and we’re both co-parenting kay Malia. Maayos naming tinapos ang lahat. Hindi kami pait-paitan (We finished everything amicably. We’re not bitter with each other),” she said, adding that they only got “tired” of the relationship.

In a separate interview with GMA News, she also defended O’Brian from the bashing he’s receiving on social media.

“Sana ang alam ng tao na ang hinuhusgahan ninyo na si Lee O’Brian ay mabuting tao naman po. Mabuting ama. Nasasaktan lang ako sa mga nababasa ko na kesyo palamunin ko daw. Masipag po ‘yung tao,” she said.

(I hope that the people will know that the Lee O’Brian they’re judging is a good person, a good father. I’m getting hurt with what I’m reading as these comments say that he’s leeching off me. He’s hardworking.)

In September 2022, Pokwang was present during O’Brian’s birthday celebration.

2023

However, tides started turning by 2023 as Pokwang continued to further speak up about their separation.

In January 2023, the actress made several revelations about their breakup, disclosing that she kicked him out of her house, and that he has not given child support to their daughter Malia since she was born.

“Nagising lang ako sa katotohanan na anim na taon ko na pala siyang palamunin at limang taon (nang) walang child support,” she replied to a netizen who commented on her relationship with O’Brian. It was also this time when she first hinted that she’s having a legal battle with her former partner.

Pokwang also alluded that during this time, O’Brian was already seeing someone new.

In a February 2023 guest appearance in Fast Talk With Boy Abunda, Pokwang opened up about their fallout, revealing that a confrontation about their business venture caused them to end their relationship.

The comedienne shared that as the person who financed their business, she just wanted to know about the financial status of their ventures.

“Nagpapa-update lang naman ako sa kanya na, feeling ko, karapatan ko ‘yon.… Halos one year na akong walang naririnig…. ‘Nung last month, ito ang gastos natin.’ Yun lang naman ang hinihingi ko.… Hindi niya nagustuhan. Parang ang dating sa kanya, hinuhusgahan ko na siya agad,” she said.

(I was just asking for updates since I think that’s also my right…. I haven’t heard any updates from him about this for a year…. ‘Last month, we had this much expenses’ — that’s what I’m just asking for. He didn’t like it. For him, it felt like I was already judging him.)

An emotional Pokwang also admitted that she was hoping that she and O’Brian could still fix their relationship as she wanted their daughter Malia to have a complete family.

“Umaasa ako na aayusin pa niya.… Oo, naghiwalay kami pero marami akong binigay na chance,” she said. (I was hoping he’ll fix it. Yes, we broke up but I gave him numerous chances.)

She also continued that she’s no longer interested in reconciling her romance with O’Brian. “Feeling ko hindi niya ako minahal talaga (I feel like he didn’t really love me at all),” she said.

In June 2023, Pokwang revealed that she was filing the petition for deportation against the father of her child Malia “para sa karapatan ko at ng anak ko, para sa mga kapwa ko babae at sa bayan ko (for my rights, and my child’s rights, for my fellow women, and for my country).”

Also in June 2023, O’Brian filed a counter affidavit against Pokwang’s petition for deportation, emphasizing that he had always “put the best interest [of their] daughter first,” and appealed to the local authorities to look at his case “fairly and with justice.”

In December 2023, Pokwang’s lawyer Ralph Calinisan said that the Bureau of Immigration (BI) has ordered the deportation of O’Brian for “violating the terms and conditions of his Philippines stay.” The BI also included O’Brian in their black list, canceled his pre-arranged employment visa, and issued a Warrant of Deportation.

2024

Despite winning the deportation case, the comedian was still going on a tirade against her ex-partner. At one point, Pokwang claimed that O’Brian was still in the Philippines because of his connections. She also lamented that he’s only acting as a dad to their daughter for social media.

In her January 27 post, after disclosing that O’Brian filed for a motion for voluntary deportation, Pokwang then expressed her gratitude to those who helped her in her case. She also apologized to government officials, explaining that some of her comments were brought upon by heightened emotions.

“Valid man, hindi ito sapat na dahilan para makapagsabi ako ng mga masakit at walang basehan na bagay sa aking kapwa,” she wrote. (While my feelings are valid, it’s still not enough reason for me to say words that are hateful and have no basis about other people.)”

As of writing, the whereabouts of O’Brian are still unknown. – Rappler.com