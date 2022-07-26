LOOK: Liza Soberano, James Reid interact with Jay Park, IKON’s DK, and WINNER’s Hoony

MANILA, Philippines – Liza Soberano and James Reid continue to delight Filipino K-pop fans with their recent interactions with several K-pop idols.

The two were seen dancing with Jay Park to the soloist’s latest song “Need To Know.”

“With my new homie,” the singer-rapper captioned his July 22 video with James. “The young man is killing the game! Appreciate [you brother].

For his July 23 dance video with Liza, Jay said: “Been killing game for so long but still so young.” To which Liza replied, “Had such a great time getting to know you.”

Jay Park was a former member of 2PM. After departing from the group, Jay pursued a solo career and eventually became the CEO of hip-hop labels AOMG and H1GHR Music. He also appeared in James’ star-studded music video for “Hello 2.0 (Legends Only),” which was in collaboration with GOT7 member Jay B and ØZI.

Following her interaction with Jay Park, Liza is seen next making a dance cover with iKON’s DK on July 24. “Fun afternoon with [DK],” the actress wrote.

Liza was also featured in WINNER’s Hoony’s Instagram video on July 25, wherein she was seen grooving along to WINNER’s latest song “I Love U.” “What song are you listening to, Liza Soberano?” Hoony captioned the video.

WINNER’s Hoony then uploaded a separate video with James on Tuesday, July 26. James also did the watermelon challenge with Hoony and members of the band The rose.

In early July, James and his labelmates in Careless Music – where Liza is now signed as an artist – sparked speculations that they were gearing up for a collaboration with K-pop stars.

James and Liza were first seen visiting Starship Entertainment, the agency of K-pop groups MONSTA X, WJSN (Cosmic Girls), Cravity, K. Willy, and IVE. James was also seen hanging out with GOT7 member Bambam and singer-songwriter Chancellor.

On Monday, July 25, Liza made her first guest appearance in the South Korean variety show Not Hocance But Scance. “I’m a huge fan of K-pop and K-drama so I want to like try to find work here,” she shared in the episode.

As of the writing, both James and Liza have yet to address or confirm the collaboration rumors. – Rappler.com