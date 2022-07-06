Is James Reid’s Careless Music gearing up for K-pop collaborations?

COLLABORATION. James Reid spark speculations that he is working with several names in the K-pop industry.

James is seen at the Starship Entertainment agency, and also with GOT7’s Bambam, singer-producer Chancellor

MANILA, Philippines – Filipino K-pop fans were sent into a frenzy when James Reid was seen hanging out with several names in the K-pop industry, prompting speculations that the Filipino-Australian singer is gearing up for a collaboration.

The speculations came after Careless Music, the record label founded by James, posted a photo of the singer-actor visiting the South Korea-based agency Starship Entertainment. Careless Music’s CEO Jeffrey Oh, Liza Soberano, and Transparent Arts co-CEO Kirby Leoo, were also seen posing at Starship’s headquarters.

“Careless Music with [Starship Entertainment],” the caption read, but it remains unclear whether the two agencies are working on a collaboration. Starship Entertainment is home to K-pop groups MONSTA X, WJSN (Cosmic Girls), Cravity, K.Will, and IVE.

A friend of James, Instagram user porksterr, also posted a photo tagging James, GOT7 member Bambam, and South Korean artist Junwoo Yoon. No other details were provided.

If James is indeed collaborating with Bambam for a project, it would mark the second time that he will be working with a member of GOT7. It can be recalled that in May, James released the song “Hello 2.0 (Legends Only)” which features GOT7’s JAY B and Taiwanese-American rapper ØZI.

James was also seen with Korean-American singer-songwriter and record producer Chancellor. “Great, finally meeting you [James]. Amazing how music brought us to reconnect with each other after all these years. Life is crazy! Let’s get to work,” Chancellor wrote. Chancellor has previously worked with K-pop artists Kang Daniel and BLOCK B’s P.O.

James remains mum about his future projects. In May, the team of Careless Music attended several events in Hollywood. – Rappler.com