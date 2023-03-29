Wow! BTS’ Jungkook stuns as Calvin Klein’s new brand ambassador

'I'm incredibly excited for people to see a new side of me in this campaign for the brand,' says Jungkook

MANILA, Philippines – This is not a drill, ARMYs! The K-pop powerhouse continues dominating the fashion scene as youngest member Jungkook is named the new global brand ambassador of Calvin Klein Jeans and Underwear.

The American fashion brand made the official announcement on Tuesday, March 28, a day after teasing the partnership on Monday, March 27.

The new campaign featured Jungkook in shots by Park Jong-ha. A 30-second clip saw the BTS member lounging in an array of Calvin Klein pieces as Zayde Wølf’s “King” plays in the background. In one of the shots, Jungkook stared at the camera to the tune of the fitting lyrics: “It’s good to be a king.”

“I have been a fan of Calvin Klein for a long time, and I’m thrilled to be their newest global ambassador,” Jungkook said in a press release, according to a Soompi report. “My music is how I communicate with my fans around the world, and I see this partnership as an opportunity to connect with them in a new way. I’m incredibly excited for people to see a new side of me in this first campaign for the brand.”

Jonathan Bottomley, Calvin Klein’s global chief marketing officer, also expressed their brand’s happiness in having a partnership with the K-pop idol. “Jungkook is one of the world’s most popular artists; he possesses a rare ability to connect with international audiences through both his music and his style. We’re fortunate and excited to have him join the Calvin Klein team,” he said.

Calvin Klein also released more photos of Jungkook wearing pieces from their spring 2023 collection, including a snap of the singer shirtless and wearing the an oversized denim jacket.

Other known ambassadors of Calvin Klein include BLACKPINK’s Jennie, actor Aaron Taylor-Johnson, model Kendall Jenner, and singer-songwriter FKA Twigs.

Jungkook is the latest member of BTS to take the fashion world by storm. In January, member Suga was named Valentino’s new brand ambassador while Jimin became the newest face of Dior. In August 2021, all BTS members signed with luxury label Louis Vuitton.

Ostensibly the biggest K-pop group in the world, the seven-member group debuted in June 2013. – Rappler.com