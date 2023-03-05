GOT7’s Jinyoung radiates warmth in ‘Rendezvous in Manila’ 

The three-hour show sees the idol-actor looking back on his career and getting up close and personal with Filipino AHGASEs

MANILA, Philippines – Filipino AHGASEs had a blast on Sunday, February 26, as they got the chance to reunite with GOT7’s Park Jinyoung after almost four years.

The three-hour Rendezvous: Secret Meeting Between You and Me at the New Frontier Theater in Quezon City saw the idol-actor looking back on his career and getting up close and personal with his fans.

“It’s been too long since I have touched base with the fans in the Philippines, and communicated with them,” he said. “I am so moved by the fact that there are fans still waiting for us even after a long time of not being able to come.”

Jinyoung last visited the Philippines in 2019 for GOT7’s Keep Spinning concert tour in Manila. Since then, GOT7 have left JYP Entertainment, with each of the seven members signing with different labels and pursuing solo careers. For his part, Jinyoung has since starred in several movies and dramas and even released a solo album.

During the press conference, he shared that he wanted his first solo fan concert in Manila to be an opportunity to show “new aspects” of him.

He opened the show with the JJ Project song “Coming Home” and “Cotton Candy,” a track from his solo mini-album Chapter 0: With, which was only released in January.

“I am so happy you guys are coming today. And I missed you so much,” he told the crowd. “I think the other [GOT7] members, too.”

Aside from being a K-pop idol, Jinyoung has also established himself as a promising actor, having appeared in projects My Love Eun-dong, The Devil Judge, A Christmas Carol, and Yumi’s Cells 2.

During the “Actor Park Jinyoung” segment, he revealed that he was “satisfied with the whole production.”

“It was difficult, but I really learned a lot,” he said about his acting career. He also added that he can’t tell which role is the most challenging as each of his characters had nuances he found difficulty in.

As to what fans can expect in his acting career, he said that he’s interested in playing all possible roles. “Although all characters look similar, as an actor who actually acts out these characters, they all have their own charms. I want to try [all of them],” he said.

Majority of the show was dedicated to Jinyoung interacting closely with his supporters.

Several lucky attendees had the chance to take a Polaroid photo with him, with some even getting emotional when they hugged the artist.

Jinyoung also received several messages from concertgoers, and those who were picked received gifts and hugs from him. One message from a fan told Jinyoung to “take care always,” while another reminded him that Filipino fans will “always love and support [him] in whatever [he does.]”

Those who were also celebrating their birthday on the actual show date were treated to a birthday greeting, gift, and hug from Jinyoung.

“I wish I could have photos with everyone,” he said. “If it’s up to me, I will hug all of you and give you all fits.”

Jinyoung is the sixth of the GOT7 members to hold a show in the Philippines since 2022 – and Filipino AHGASEs already have a running joke about “attending all the tingi versions.” And just like the members ahead of him, Jinyoung didn’t fail to express how much he misses the other GOT7 members and how he longs to be able to hold a concert as a group again.

“This is the first time I sang every part of the whole [GOT7] song,” he said. “It is more enjoyable to be with the rest of the members. I feel lonely at times.”

He mentioned how their leader Jaebeom was his favorite actor, and shared a photo of him that member Yugyeom took. Jinyoung even joked that his phone is “dangerous,” as it has many photos of the members that fans would be interested in, but said he would only upload them if the members consented.

“I really wish to have a concert again together with my GOT7 members in the Philippines and have a fun performance,” he told the Filipino crowd.

And while Filipino AHGASEs still have to wait to see all seven members share the same stage again, Jinyoung treated them to a nostalgic GOT7 medley – performing “Just Right,” “A,” “Hard Carry,” and “You Calling My Name.” He said that he prepared this performance so fans could remember the happy memories with his GOT7 members.

He also performed a mix of his solo and group songs, including “Sleep Well,” “Dive,” “Last Piece,” “Home Run,” “Nanana,” and “Encore.

Jinyoung was also surprised with a fan-made video by Filipino AHGASEs, wherein they shared clips from the idol-actor’s career and expressed his love for him in different Filipino languages. He said that it was because of fans making an effort to continue supporting him that he decided to give back through his performances.

“It is sad that we only got to spend only one day together, but I promise you that I will come back,” Jinyoung said. “I won’t be able to see you guys for a long time but thank you so much for waiting for me,” he said, adding that hopefully the next time would be with his other GOT7 members.

And if there’s one thing we’ve seen from how Filipino AHGASEs have supported the GOT7 tingi shows, we’re confident that they’ll always show up for any GOT7 member – may it be for solo performances or the highly-requested group show. – Rappler.com

Park Jinyoung’s Rendezvous: Secret Meeting Between You and Me in Manila was presented by PULP Live World.