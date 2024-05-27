Enhypen ‘blessed, happy’ to know Filipinos enjoy their music

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

ENHA. Global sensation Enhypen meets the press on May 27, in Taguig City, before their scheduled fan meet on May 28, 2024.

Enhypen is back in the Philippines to meet Filipino ENGENEs on Tuesday, May 28, at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City

MANILA, Philippines – Global sensation Enhypen said they are “happy and blessed” to know that the world enjoys their music, including ENGENEs (fans) from the Philippines.

“Since our debut, we always wanted to go overseas and become loved locally. I think that was always our goal from the beginning. And even though we sing in Korean and we perform in Korean, I feel like people all over the world can relate to our music, relate to our performance,” Enhypen member Jake said in a press conference in Taguig City, on Monday, May 27.

“I think that’s such a wonderful thing. And I think we realize through music that everyone in the world, both in the world, can really come together and enjoy it. Even here in the Philippines, we see a lot of people, a lot of fans singing along with our song,” the Enhypen member added.

Enhypen, one of Korea’s hottest group, is back in the Philippines for the Bench’s “A Sweet Experience Fan Meet,” where they will be reunited with Filipino ENGENEs. The meet will be held on Tuesday, May 28, at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City.

For the event, Filipino ENGENEs should expect a more personal connection with Enhypen members as this was the event’s main goal, Jungwon, the group’s leader, said.

“Actually, sa tour ng Enhypen kasi, it’s more on the performances. But tomorrow, iba po ‘yong event bukas dahil it will be more of a person-to-person interaction and communication with the fans because it will be leaning more on the talks with the fans,” Jungwon said, as translated by the interpreter.

Enhypen, under HYBE’s Be:Lift, made their debut in 2020, at the height of the pandemic. The seven-member group composed of Jungwon, Heeseung, Jay, Jake, Sunghoon, Sunoo, and Ni-Ki won the survival show “i-LAND” that paved their way to their K-pop debut. The group is considered as one of the biggest acts among K-pop’s fourth generation groups.

Enjoying the Philippines

This is not the first time that Enhypen will meet their Filipino fans. They held their first fan meet in 2022, where they shared snaps with Filipino ENGENEs. The group also held several concerts in the country, with their lates “Fate” concert held in New Clark City in Tarlac.

But aside from holding concerts and meeting their fans, Enhypen is also amazed by the beauty of the Philippines. In fact, Sunghoon is interested in exploring some of the country’s tourist spots.

“Among the places or tourist spots that Sunghoon wants to visit is Cebu and Boracay. And the activity that he wants to do is jet skiing,” Sunghoon shared, as translated by the interpreter.

Heeseung, meanwhile, is in love with dried mangoes – among the Philippines’ top products that entice foreign tourists. He added it was his personal favorite because it was “very sweet and it was very delicious.”

ENGENEs as inspiration

The group, during the press conference, also shared a little secret about who inspired their music. For them, ENGENEs fuel their desire and passion to make more music.

“Enhypen’s biggest inspiration are ENGENEs, their fans. Of course, they spend a lot of time together, they’re close to each other, and they have closer interaction, and with their job as well. An artist is not an artist without fans, so ENGENEs are Enhypen’s musical inspiration as a group,” the K-pop group said, as translated by the event’s interpreter.

Heeseung said they are still in awe that they are considered as among the powerhouse acts of their generation. They are speechless, he said, with how the fans value and see their hard work.

“I would like to sincerely express gratitude as well for giving love and support gratitude as well for giving a lot of love and support and, of course, interest to the group. And with that support, it would be giving back to the fans… a better song and a better performance,” Heeseung said. – Rappler.com