NCT 127’s docu-series to premiere on Disney+ in August

MANILA, Philippines – Mark your calendars, NCTzens, because K-pop boy group NCT 127 is releasing their first documentary series titled NCT 127: The Lost Boys on Disney+.

In a press release on Thursday, July 6, the platform said that the four-part documentary series will follow the nine members as they “talk about their childhood experiences growing up in various cities around the world, as well as their feelings about their international success and the unexpected difficulties they have faced along the way.”

Each episode will feature two to three different members of the group as they open up about their past, as well as exclusive never-before-the-seen footage from the group’s idol journey.

Directed by Jayil Park and created by Cho Youngchul and Yim Pilsung, NCT 127: The Lost Boys will premiere on August 30. It will air exclusively on Disney+, with two episodes airing per week until September 6.

The NCT 127: The Lost Boys is the latest documentary series from Disney+ which features K-pop stars, following BTS members Suga and j-hope and groups Super Junior and TXT.

Composed of Taeil, Johnny, Taeyeong, Yuta, Doyoung, Jaehyun, Jungwoo, Mark, and Haechan, NCT 127 was launched in 2016. NCT 127 is one of the sub-units of the SM Entertainment act NCT, alongside NCT DREAM, WayV, and NCT U.

NCT 127 is known for songs “Kick It,” “2 Baddies,” “Ay-yo,” “Sticker,” and “Cherry Bomb,” among others. – Rappler.com