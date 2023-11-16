Magic awaits! What to expect from ‘Disney Princess: The Concert’ shows in the PH

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Benjamin Rauhala, Krysta Rodriguez, Aisha Jackson, and Anneliese van der Pol during the Manila press conference of Disney Princess: The Concert on Tuesday, November 14.

MANILA, Philippines – Two years after it started thrilling international audiences, Disney Princess: The Concert is finally heading to the Philippines for the first time in forever!

Organized by Willbros Live, Disney Princess: The Concert will include songs from all 13 Disney princesses – Jasmine from Aladdin, Belle from Beauty and the Beast, Pocahontas, Moana, Ariel from The Little Mermaid, Snow White, Merida from Brave, Tiana from Princess and the Frog, Raya from Raya and the Last Dragon, Mulan, Aurora from Sleeping Beauty, Cinderella, Rapunzel from Tangled – and the two Frozen queens Anna and Elsa.

It will run for a duration of no longer than two hours, inclusive of a 20-minute intermission.

Are you one of the many Disney fans planning to attend Disney Princess: The Concert this month? Do you keep wonderin’ and wonderin’ and wonderin’ about what’s in store for the six slated shows in Manila, Davao, and Cebu? Here are a few enchanting surprises to expect from the upcoming shows so you’re not diving completely into the unknown!

Broadway veterans in their element

PERFOMANCE LEVEL. At the press conference, the stars of the show gave audiences a sneak peek of what’s to come. Cheska Lingad/Rappler

From Frozen’s “Let It Go” to Aladdin’s “A Whole New World,” it was shared during a press conference on Tuesday, November 14 that audiences can anticipate magical performances of their childhood favorite tunes sung by an ensemble of Broadway and television stars.

The cast for the upcoming shows in the Philippines includes six celebrated Broadway veterans, like Anneliese van der Pol, who was the last actress to play Belle in Disney’s Beauty and the Beast on Broadway and is best known for playing Chelsea Daniels in the American sitcom That’s So Raven.

Also included are Krysta Rodriguez who portrayed Megara in the world premiere stage adaptation of Hercules; Aisha Jackson who has made history by being the first black woman to portray the role of Anna in Disney’s Frozen on Broadway; Steffanie Leigh who debuted on Broadway as Mary Poppins; Adam J. Levy who is currently in Broadway’s Moulin Rouge; and on-stage host Benjamin Rauhala, who is one of the Broadway community’s most trusted music collaborators.

Given their grand list of accolades, the six stars will come together on stage to not only serenade the crowd with a number of Disney’s greatest hits, but to also share their own behind-the-scenes stories from their time on Broadway and on screen.

“You’re gonna see us sharing a bit of ourselves as who we are, and then you’ll get to explore all the journeys of all the princesses as well,” Krysta told Rappler.

Broadway-level production

Alongside the six-part cast, “larger than life animation” that will be displayed on LED screens and theatrical effects will spellbind the audiences and allow them to enjoy an unparalleled experience from Disney!

“While you’re at the concert, you get to watch these huge screens behind us that show all the beautiful animated films that you grew up loving,” Aisha shared.

Since the cast will not be donning princess costumes as the girls will be appearing as themselves (it’s still safe to expect beautiful and sparkling dresses from them though), they encourage concert-goers to show up in their best royal attire to completely immerse themselves in the magic of Disney.

Never-before-heard musical arrangements

The concert also brings fresh musical arrangements that have never been heard before. The quartet of female powerhouse talents will be singing princess records that were originally done as solos – such as The Little Mermaid’s “Part of Your World” – together.

“Benjamin arranged [a few songs] in four-part harmony which is amazing. In four-part harmony, it’s really a step-up, or really just a step different, and that’s exciting,” Anneliese gushed over their group performances.

“I love having a community. I love having someone to lean on. I love not being out there alone. We do a version of ‘Part of Your World’ which is absolutely to die for. It also makes it feel like the story is in all of us women which is really nice,” the That’s So Raven star continued.

Sneaky villains

While shining, shimmering, and splendid productions of the nostalgic songs from princesses we know and love are expected, a few infamous villains are sneaking their way into the concert’s setlist as well.

“We do have some fun surprise songs, too,” the concert’s music supervisor Benjamin shared. “There’s maybe a sneaky villain in there.”

One song to look out for in particular is Mother Gothel’s “Mother Knows Best” from Tangled.

“I like to sing ‘Mother Knows Best,’” Anneliese, who performs the song, expressed. “[It] is a villain song and she’s [Mother Gothel] funny. It’s a funny, funny, funny song.”

A powerful message

By the end of the concert, the cast hopes to stir emotions that inspire kindness and courage for all of their audiences.

“We hope that the show reminds people that their dreams are possible,” Benjamin said. “[We hope that] it reminds you of being a kid. It reminds you of those dreams you had then, and inspires you to go into the next day with hope and passion.”

Anneliese added that a main takeaway for audiences is to never forget the “power of being a hero through kindness, empathy, and love.”

Disney Princess: The Concert will be held in Manila on November 18 and 19 with 3 pm and 8 pm shows at the Samsung Performing Arts Theater. It will also be held at the SMX Convention Center in Davao on November 21 at 8 pm, and at the Waterfront Hotel in Cebu City on November 22 at 8 pm. Tickets are available at SM Tickets and TicketWorld. – Rappler.com