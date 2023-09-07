LOOK: ‘NCT Universe: LASTART’ announces members of final NCT unit

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

NCT NEW TEAM. SM Entertainment unveils the official lineup for NCT's final unit.

The septet will also join the 'NCT Nation' concerts in Japan and hold pre-debut shows in several Japanese cities

MANILA, Philippines – NCTzens, meet the seven members of NCT’s new and final unit!

On Wednesday, September 6, survival show NCT Universe: LASTART aired its finale episode, wherein they unveiled the seven members who will debut as the group’s newest subunit.

In NCT Universe: LASTART, 11 trainees participated in several missions to showcase their talent. Soloist BoA and Super Junior member Eunhyuk served as the artist directors while other SM Entertainment artists also appeared in several episodes to mentor the participants.

Prior to the show, SM Rookies Yushi and Sion were already confirmed to be part of the still unnamed new NCT unit.

Only four trainees were supposed to join them, since SM Entertainment said that the unit would only have six members. But during the show’s final episode, the agency surprised the viewers by announcing five members who made it to the final lineup.

Joining Yushi and Sion are Riku, Sakuya, Daeyoung, Jungmin, and Ryo.

The subunit will join the "NCT Nation" concerts in Japan later this month and will hold pre-debut shows in several Japanese cities. #NCTUniverse_LASTART — Rappler (@rapplerdotcom) September 7, 2023

SM Entertainment’s CEO Jang Cheol-hyuk first confirmed in May that the group that will be formed in the said reality show will become the “final group to be a part of NCT’s infinite expansion.”

Currently, NCT is a 20-member K-pop group consisting of subunits NCT 127, NCT DREAM, NCT U, and WayV. DoJaeJung is also a sub-unit from NCT 127.

Three members of the boy group left in May: Lucas departed “to pursue his individual endeavors,” while yet-to-debut members Shotaro and Sungchan will be joining a new group said to launch later in 2023 instead.

With NCT Universe: LASTART wrapping up, NCT is set to have 27 members in total, although details about the official debut of NCT’s new unit have yet to be announced.

However, the subunit will join the NCT Nation concerts in Japan later in September and will hold pre-debut shows in several Japanese cities. – Rappler.com