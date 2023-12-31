Red Velvet hopes to be ‘happy and healthy’ in 2024 ahead of 10th anniversary

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

‘Personally, as an adult, I want to become wiser and take more opportunities to learn new things and to become a better adult in general,’ says member Seulgi

MANILA, Philippines – As the world is set to welcome 2024, K-pop girl group Red Velvet hopes to release a new album in the new year as they celebrate a decade in the K-pop industry next August.

The group’s members Irene, Seulgi, and Wendy said this during a press conference ahead of their performance at Bonifacio Global City’s New Year countdown event on Sunday, December 31.

Irene and Seulgi will perform their subunit hit “Monster” for the first time since 2020 in the event. Wendy will also perform songs from her solo album Like Water. This will be the trio’s third time to perform in the Philippines since 2022.

Play Video

“There might be an upcoming album. However, there’s nothing that’s firmly scheduled, so we cannot really disclose [details] about it,” Red Velvet’s leader Irene said in Korean.

“In the upcoming year, I would like to live…[a] happier life without anxiety in terms of doing this work. [I] think it would help in giving this work more longevity,” Seulgi added.

Irene, Wendy, and Seulgi also shared their New Year’s resolutions to the Philippine media, with the trio agreeing that they hope to be “happy and healthy” for the group and Reveluvs.

“Personally, as an adult, [I] want to become wiser and take more opportunities to learn new things and to become a better adult in general,” Seulgi said. She is set to celebrate her 30th birthday in February.

“[I] would like to also take more opportunities to learn new things. [I] would also like to learn new hobbies,” Irene added.

Meanwhile, Wendy said that she wants to meet new people and learn from them as she “usually stays at home” outside of her usual idol life.

Irene also shared her most memorable moment in the Philippines before Red Velvet’s “R to V” Manila concert in May.

“[I] went to [an] amusement park to ride some things. One other thing that was memorable was the sunset in the Philippines and how beautiful it was. It’s still memorable to [me] how [I] sat down as well as the other people,” she said.

Red Velvet recently released their third full album Chill Kill in November, their first full album in six years. The group is best known for their hits “Peek-A-Boo,” “Red Flavor,” “Feel My Rhythm,” and “Psycho.” – Rappler.com