[WATCH] Rappler Live Jam: Here+Now

Catch the band as they perform their latest single on this music session!

MANILA, Philippines – Here+Now is performing on Rappler Live Jam!

The band was formed during the pandemic. At the time, vocalist and songwriter Paco Santos wanted to make original music again after a long hiatus. He reached out to guitarist Patrick Poblador, and the two turned to the internet to seek out other musicians who shared their vision.

Ultimately, they recruited guitarist Roy Sison, bassist James Magallanes, and drummer Franco Aguila and began working on new music at Paco’s home studio.

They kicked the year off with the release of their debut single “In My Head,” soon followed by their second single “Runaway” in April and their latest single, “Paglaya,” released in June.

Get to know the band as they perform on Rappler Live Jam on Thursday, August 3.