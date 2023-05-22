LOOK: Barbie Forteza and David Licauco to shoot movie in South Korea

'That Kind of Love' serves as BarDa's first movie together

MANILA, Philippines – GMA stars Barbie Forteza and David Licauco, also known as BarDa, have arrived in South Korea to continue filming their upcoming movie That Kind of Love.

Photos from Sparkle GMA’s Instagram showed the actors at the airport on Sunday night, May 21, as they got ready for their flight.

“Kapuso Primetime Princess Barbie Forteza is now on her way to Korea to shoot for the upcoming romantic-comedy film That Kind of Love, under Pocket Media Productions,” the caption read.

Kapuso Primetime Princess Barbie Forteza is now on her way to Korea to shoot for the upcoming romantic-comedy film 'That Kind of Love,' under Pocket Media Productions ✨️🎥#BarbieForteza pic.twitter.com/lG0oahi5Ko — Sparkle GMA Artist Center (@Sparkle_GMA) May 21, 2023

The agency also shared a picture of Licauco, saying that the “Pambansang Ginoo” is now headed to the “land of K-dramas.”

Pambansang Ginoo David Licauco is also now headed to the land of K-dramas to shoot for the upcoming romantic-comedy film 'That Kind of Love,' under Pocket Media Productions ✨️🎥🇰🇷#DavidLicauco pic.twitter.com/wJqIBkVEhq — Sparkle GMA Artist Center (@Sparkle_GMA) May 21, 2023

The love team’s fan accounts also posted a photo showing the actors seated in the airplane.

Finally! BarDa in one frame! 🤍



SoKor is waiting for you, @dealwithBARBIE & @davidlicauco. Have a safe flight and enjoy your filming days there! ✈️🇰🇷



ANNYEONG BARDA#BarDaGoesToSouthKorea pic.twitter.com/EAaU1XzA4o — FiLay FP | Trends and Updates (@OfficialFiLayFP) May 21, 2023

After their arrival, the two stars took to Instagram Stories to share updates – Licauco shared a picture of the city and the location tag “Seoul, Korea” while Forteza shared the local eats that she’s tried so far.

Directed by Cathy Camarillo, the romantic comedy movie was first announced in April. Additional details such as plot and release dates have yet to be disclosed.

#BarDa on the big screen?! 😱



Another first for Barbie Forteza and David Licauco 🥰 Catch them in a film together this 2023. Here they are with Director Cathy Camarillo!



Stay tuned 🤗#BarbieForteza #DavidLicauco pic.twitter.com/TKWR3UPzPY — Sparkle GMA Artist Center (@Sparkle_GMA) April 3, 2023

That Kind of Love will mark Forteza and Licauco’s first movie project together. In an interview with 24 Oras, Licauco shared that after the movie, they are also set to star in a new GMA television series.

Although Licauco and Forteza had previously worked together on the television shows Mano Po Legacy: The Family Fortune, their love team BarDa was only formed following the success of the hit historical fantasy TV series Maria Clara at Ibarra, which aired from October 2022 to February 2023.

The show follows the story of Gen Z nursing student Maria Clara “Klay” Infantes, played by Forteza, as she navigates the world of Jose Rizal’s Noli Me Tangere and El Filibusterismo. Licauco plays Fidel de los Reyes y Maglipol, an original supporting character that was not part of Rizal’s novels. Fans of the show were quick to notice the chemistry between the two and have dubbed the pairing, “FiLay.”

Since then, they’ve also appeared in series Daig Kayo ng Lola Ko, Heartful Café, and the music video for “The Way You Look At Me.” – with additional reports from Pie Gonzaga/Rappler.com