JoshLia is back: Things to know about Joshua Garcia, Julia Barretto’s reunion movie ‘UN/HAPPY FOR YOU’ 

MANILA, Philippines – Time to rejoice, JoshLia fans! After four years, former celebrity couple Joshua Garcia and Julia Barretto are set to reunite on the big screen with the film UN/HAPPY FOR YOU.

In a press conference on Wednesday, April 25, Star Cinema and VIVA Films announced that the reunion project will be directed by filmmaker Petersen Vargas, and written by Kookai Labayen, Crystal San Miguel, and Jen Chuansu.

The two, who dated in real life from 2017 to 2019, both expressed their excitement in working together again, adding that they’re both okay despite their romantic history.

Joshua shared that he agreed to the project right away since it’s been a while since he has worked with Julia. “Noong nalaman ko ‘yung project, sabi ko, ‘yes’ agad. Ang tagal na kasi ng agwat ng panahon ng huli naming project. Teenager pa kami. Ngayon, you can say na nag-mature at lumaki na kami. Ang excited na nag-kanya kanyang journey kami and magkakabalikan kami sa pelikula,” he said during the press conference.

(When I found out about the project, I said ‘yes’ right away. It’s been awhile since our last project and we were still teenagers then. Now, you can say that we’ve matured and grown. It’s exciting that we both had our own journeys but now we’re getting back together in a film.)

Meanwhile, Julia disclosed that there were several attempts for them to work together again prior to UN/HAPPY FOR YOU, but things only fell into place with this project. “When good material comes along with a great team and working with Joshua is such an exciting idea, it almost feels like maybe it’s the right time, and right material. And we’re both in a good place in our lives,” she added.

Following the announcement of the project, Star Magic also shared a look test for the movie. In the scene, the two stars appear to be having a confrontation when they first see each other again after the breakup.

“Magpa-plastikan pa ba tayo? Dahil alam kong hindi naging maganda ang breakup natin?” Joshua can be heard saying in the clip. (Are we still going to play nice with each other? Because I know that we broke up on a bad note.)

While the two shared that it’ll be easy to relate to the plot of the movie, they also admitted that they’re still trying to work on their chemistry given that they haven’t worked together in years. “This feels familiar pero parang bago rin (but it also feels new) because we are getting to re-know each other,” Julia said.

As of writing, other details such as cast members and target release date, have yet to be announced.

Known as JoshLia, Joshua and Julia have starred in the films Vince, Kath, and James, Love You To The Stars and Back, Unexpectedly, Yours, I Love You, Hater, and the television series Ngayon at Kailanman. Their last movie together was the 2020 film Block Z. In 2021, they starred in Moira dela Torre’s music video for Paubaya. – Rappler.com